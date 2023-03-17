Arkansas baseball vs. Auburn

No. 6 Arkansas vs. Auburn

WHEN 4 p.m. today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Auburn 13-3-1, 0-0 SEC; Arkansas 15-2, 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS LHP Tommy Vail (0-2, 0.63 ERA); Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (3-0, 2.18)

SERIES Arkansas leads 51-49

LAST MEETING Arkansas won 11-1 at College World Series on June 21

COACHES Butch Thompson (235-167-1 in eighth year at Auburn); Dave Van Horn (811-425 in 21st year at Arkansas; 1,131-584 in 29th year overall)

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

SHORT HOPS First pitch was moved from 6:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. due to weather concerns. ... Arkansas SS John Bolton has reached base in all 16 games he has played in, while OF Jace Bohrofen has reached base in 15 consecutive games. ... Auburn has not won a series against the Razorbacks since April 2017.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Auburn, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY Auburn, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Auburn, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY SE Missouri State, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off