Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas baseball vs. Auburn

Today at 2:02 a.m.

No. 6 Arkansas vs. Auburn

WHEN 4 p.m. today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Auburn 13-3-1, 0-0 SEC; Arkansas 15-2, 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS LHP Tommy Vail (0-2, 0.63 ERA); Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (3-0, 2.18)

SERIES Arkansas leads 51-49

LAST MEETING Arkansas won 11-1 at College World Series on June 21

COACHES Butch Thompson (235-167-1 in eighth year at Auburn); Dave Van Horn (811-425 in 21st year at Arkansas; 1,131-584 in 29th year overall)

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

SHORT HOPS First pitch was moved from 6:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. due to weather concerns. ... Arkansas SS John Bolton has reached base in all 16 games he has played in, while OF Jace Bohrofen has reached base in 15 consecutive games. ... Auburn has not won a series against the Razorbacks since April 2017.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Auburn, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY Auburn, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Auburn, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY SE Missouri State, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

Print Headline: Arkansas baseball vs. Auburn

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT