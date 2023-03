Fort Smith, 1913: "Won't you kindly send me that girl's name who works in the shirt factory? ... Please, Pretty Please," was Buck's request to Miss Ida Liddick. The large house at the right, 323 N. 15th St., was home to Wright Morgan — an executive with Oklahoma Gas & Electric — and had been built in 1907. First Baptist Church bulldozed it in the 1970s for a parking lot.

