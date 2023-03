Arkansas State baseball at Louisiana-Lafayette

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 6 p.m. Central today

WHERE Russo Park, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS ASU 7-8, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 11-6, 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: ASU RHP Tyler Jeans (1-1, 4.30 ERA); Louisiana-Lafayette RHP Jake Hammond (1-1, 3.00 ERA). Game 2: ASU LHP Hunter Draper (0-1, 5.30 ERA); Louisiana-Lafayette RHP Brendan Moody (0-2, 2.66 ERA). Game 3: ASU TBA; Louisiana-Lafayette RHP Jackson Nezuh (2-0, 11.88 ERA).

COACHES Tommy Raffo (348-402-1 in 15th season at ASU and overall); Matt Deggs (88-61 in fourth season at Louisiana-Lafayette, 275-178 in ninth season overall)

SERIES Louisiana-Lafayette leads 90-43

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS ASU enters as losers of three straight and four of its last five games after surrendering a 4-2 lead late Tuesday against Central Arkansas.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY at Louisiana-Lafayette, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Mississippi State, TBA

WEDNESDAY at Memphis, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY Off