The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 16, 2023

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-21-78. Demarcus Donnell Parker v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Wood, J., concurs. Womack and Webb, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-21-198. Teresa James v. Mary Cynthia Mounts, James Phillip Rocconi, and Richard Anthony Rocconi, Individually and as Executor of the Estate of James R. Rocconi, Deceased, from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Affirmed; court of appeals opinion vacated.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-22-347. Osage Creek Cultivation, LLC; Delta Medical Cannabis Company, LLC; Bold Team, LLC; Natural State Medicinals Cultivation, LLC; and Good Day Farm Arkansas, LLC v. Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division; Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission; Carpenter Farms Medical Group, LLC; River Valley Relief Cultivation, LLC; River Valley Production, LLC, d/b/a River Valley Relief Cultivation; River Valley Production, LLC; and New Day Cultivation, LLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Affirmed. Baker, Hudson, Wynne, and Womack, JJ., concur.

CV-22-698. City of Fort Smith, Arkansas v. Jennifer Merriott, Individually and on Behalf of Those Similarly Situated, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Reversed and dismissed. Womack, J., concurs.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-22-352. Keith Gibson, Marie Holder, Alec Farmer, Philip Taldo, and Robert S. Moore, Jr., as Members of the Arkansas State Highway Commission; Lorie Tudor, Director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation; and the Arkansas Department of Transportation v. The Little Rock Downtown Neighborhood Association, Inc.; The Pettaway Neighborhood Association; The Hanger Hill Neighborhood Association; The Forest Hills Neighborhood Association, Inc.; The Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods, Inc.; Arkansas Communities Organization, Inc.; Joshua Silverstein; Dale Pekar; John Hedrick; Denise Ennett; Rohn Muse; Barbara Barrows; and Kathy Wells, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Reversed and remanded. Wood, J., concurs. Kemp, C.J., dissents.