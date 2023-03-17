Authorities arrest man after chase through city

Multiple law enforcement agents arrested a man wanted on several charges after a chase that ended near Eighth Avenue and Blake Street in Pine Bluff on Thursday.

Jefferson County sheriff's Maj. Gary McClain wrote in a news release that investigators from the sheriff's office, Tri-County Drug Task Force and Group Violence Intervention tried to stop a vehicle operated by Dedric Broyles, 44. Broyles refused to stop and caused officers from multiple agencies to pursue him through Pine Bluff, "at times at high rates of speed," according to McClain.

The chase began at 33rd Avenue and Main Street, McClain said. He added that Pine Bluff police, Arkansas Highway Police and state police assisted in the pursuit and apprehension.

"Broyles was being sought by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for charges of Terroristic Threatening and Harassing Communications stemming from an incident on February 17, 2023," McClain wrote. "Broyles was also being sought by the Pine Bluff Police Department for Terroristic Act and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person that occurred in January of 2023. Broyles was considered to be armed and dangerous based on previous incidents involving firearms that he was implicated in. Investigators had been actively looking for Broyles for several weeks, as he was evading them, due to his ongoing violent actions."

Broyles has been booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center on suspicion of felony fleeing, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of a firearm by a certain person, possession of drugs with purpose to deliver (crack cocaine) and terroristic threatening in addition to other felony warrants for his arrest, McClain added.

"Thanks to the diligence and teamwork to locate and arrest Broyles, our streets are a safer place today," Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said. "We have had enough violence in our community and we are committed to working towards bringing an end to it.

"I can't say enough praise for our investigators' hard work and want to thank them for their tireless efforts."