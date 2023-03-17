Bag of meth earns career criminal from Oklahoma federal time

FAYETTEVILLE -- A career offender was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for drug trafficking, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Christopher Dale Lewellen, 42, of Kansas, Okla., was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on July 31, detectives with the Benton County Drug Unit were investigating Lewellen for drug trafficking and determined he was wanted on multiple warrants for state charges. Records showed he had an active search waiver as a condition of parole.

Detectives found and stopped Lewellen while he was traveling on U.S. 412 and arrested him. They searched the vehicle and found a black bag containing about 450 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Under federal law, Lewellen is considered a career criminal, subject to enhanced penalties.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case.