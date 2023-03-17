Central Arkansas Water approves initial $2.5 million herbicide blitz targeting invasive aquatic plant in Lake Maumelle

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners at a meeting Thursday approved spending $2.5 million to attack an invasive aquatic plant known as hydrilla that has taken hold in Lake Maumelle, a primary source of drinking water for the Little Rock metro area.

Utility officials are seeking to buy both pellet and liquid formulations of a herbicide as well as an "automated injection control system" for the liquid version from vendor SePRO.

A measure to authorize the purchases was approved in a voice vote as part of the board's consent agenda.

Central Arkansas Water officials plan to apply the herbicide this spring once water temperatures are warm enough to allow for plant growth.

Board documents say the herbicide application "will allow [Central Arkansas Water] staff to reduce the growth and spread of hydrilla in Lake Maumelle, improving reservoir water quality and reducing the likelihood of harmful algal blooms and treatment plant disruptions."

Remediation of the invasive species is one of the priorities associated with a 10-year schedule of rate increases the utility's board approved in January. A new infrastructure fee included in the rate package will fund the remediation work as well as two other major projects.

Funding is expected to be drawn from the proceeds of a water revenue bond with a principal amount of $2.5 million.

A resolution authorizing the bond's issuance also was approved during Thursday's board meeting. Commissioners took an additional vote to approve the transfer of bond proceeds in the amount of $2,486,000 into a rate stabilization account.

The upcoming application of the herbicides is expected to serve as an initial blitz in what officials believe will be a five-year effort to eradicate hydrilla.

At a board meeting last month, Central Arkansas Water's Water Quality Manager Sharon Sweeney told commissioners that a planned 10-foot drawdown of water in Lake Maumelle meant to allow cold air temperatures to stymie hydrilla was impeded by significant rainfall.

Nevertheless, some very cold temperatures this year did damage the plants, she noted.

Officials planned to treat 9% of the total volume of the reservoir, or 1,600 acres, targeting 58 individual treatment areas, Sweeney said.

The fluridone-based herbicide works by interrupting the plant's ability to perform photosynthesis, she said. The herbicide has been approved for use in drinking water and poses no threat to humans or wildlife, Sweeney said.

"It's not going to hurt anything except the plants that we're trying to target," she said.