Church News

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will present its Building Fund Program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Jones, pastor of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Stanley Blair Sr. is pastor at New Hope.

ST. OLLIE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Star City will host a spring gospel concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, sponsored by the Carnell Russ NAACP. Father & Son will be the featured artists along with other singers. An offering will be received. All donations will be used to help fund community youth programs, according to the NAACP.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., is holding Children's Sunday Services at 11 a.m. Sundays with youth pastor, Rod Goodwin. Services will be held in the kids' sanctuary of the D.W. Watson Fellowship Hall. All children are welcome and the van is available for transportation. Services will also be livestreamed on Facebook and other sites.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 1501 W. Second Ave., will hold its monthly food giveaway Saturday from 11 a.m. until all the food boxes are gone. Each participant must provide proof of address, which must be at least their driver's license/identification or utility bills. The proof must match, according to a news release. Details: Saint Mary Harris, senior pastor, (870) 872-2196.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 9605 U.S. 65 South, at Moscow will open its food pantry at noon today. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. The New Hope Food Pantry ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank, according to a news release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. March 26. The featured speaker will be Karen Wine, a member of New Community.

SECOND BAPTIST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Dumas will host the 23rd anniversary of Totally Committed gospel singers at 4 p.m. March 26. Special guests will be the Racy Brothers. Guests include Genuine, the Spiritualettes, the Williams Singers, Alma Brown and A1, Righteous Living, and Devin Pruitt. Dee Clay will be the worship leader. The Rev. Charles Adkins is the pastor at Second Baptist.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., is having Family Portrait Day fundraiser on April 15. Everyone is invited to participate. For $10, participants will receive a 10x13 portrait, an 8X10 photo, two 5X7 photos and eight wallet size photos. For tickets or details contact Cassie Walker or Karen Walker at (870) 643-3937. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

NEW HOME MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's first Teachers Conference. Classes will convene April 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is free and is currently open on the website at http://www.consolidatedstmarion.com or participants may register the day of class before 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Raising the Standard Conference at 7 p.m. April 3-5. The theme will be Strengthen What Remains (Rev. 3:2 KJV.) Featured speakers on these dates will be: April 3 -- Gary Sprewell of Gary Sprewell Global Ministries at Los Angeles, Calif.; April 4 -- Christopher Davis of St. Paul Baptist Church at Memphis, Tenn.; and April 5 -- Ramone Woodall of New Nation Church International at Little Rock. A seminar will be held each day from 6-6:30 p.m. and topics will be Empowerment Through Financial Wealth and Family Relationships/Situations. Everyone is invited to attend the services.

