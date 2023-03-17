Linwood fire office sets event

The Linwood/Moscow Fire Department is having an annual open house from 5-6 p.m. April 4 at Moscow. Refreshments will be served and the event is open to the general public, according to a news release.

Agencies receive park grant funds

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism recently awarded $6.489 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants to projects in 35 counties -- including southeast Arkansas sites. The grants fall into two categories: Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park grants and matching grants.

The area FUN Park grant recipients include:

Arkansas City -- to install a basketball court and pavilion – $100,000.

Star City -- to install play equipment, trash/recycling receptacles, benches and sidewalks – $100,000.

Visit https://adpht.arkansas.gov/office-of-outdoor-recreation/arkansas-outdoor-grants to learn more about the Outdoor Recreation Grants or call (501) 682-1227.

Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road. The Stitchin Post will present the March program on Accuquilt Quilters.

The guild's "no bake" bake sale will also be held. Plans be finalized for the guild's participation at the April 15 Home and Garden Show to be held at the White Hall Community Center, according to a news release.

The guild has chosen to make quilts for the two cancer centers at Pine Bluff as well as for Jefferson Regional Medical Center's nursery as the guild's community service projects. More information will be available on these.

Also during the guild meeting, show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business session.

Members with a birthday in March are asked to bring a door prize, which should be related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing. At any time, white or white on white is acceptable.

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting, no prior experience is needed.

The purpose of the guild is to ensure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.

"Come and join us. What you don't know about quilting, we can teach and what you know about quilting, we can learn," a spokesman said.