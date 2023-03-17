Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Crossbow victim named by police

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:27 a.m.

Little Rock police on Thursday identified a man killed early Sunday who appeared to have been shot by someone with a crossbow, according to a news release.

Charlie Williams, 66, was found dead on the ground with an apparent crossbow bolt injury around 4:40 a.m. Sunday at 7515 Geyer Springs Road, police said.

Police said he lived at that address, where the Spanish Willows Apartments are located.

No further information about the killing was released Thursday, and police had not yet identified any suspects.

Print Headline: Crossbow victim named by police

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT