Crossbow victim named by police

Little Rock police on Thursday identified a man killed early Sunday who appeared to have been shot by someone with a crossbow, according to a news release.

Charlie Williams, 66, was found dead on the ground with an apparent crossbow bolt injury around 4:40 a.m. Sunday at 7515 Geyer Springs Road, police said.

Police said he lived at that address, where the Spanish Willows Apartments are located.

No further information about the killing was released Thursday, and police had not yet identified any suspects.