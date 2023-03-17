Marriages

James Basnight, 30, and Sharhonda Ellis, 34, both of Sherwood.

Dominic Alston, 46, and Lacynda Tackwood, 44, both of Little Rock.

Dwight Rayburn, 70, and Judy Reynolds, 74, both of North Little Rock.

Shaquille Bates, 32, and Charnele Embry, 32, both of Sherwood.

Patrick Ralston, 56, of North Little Rock and Leigh Marchesi, 56, of Little Rock.

Jonathan Russell, 38, and Erin Scruggs 29, both of Amarillo, Texas.

Stuart Serbousek, 55, of Sherwood and Heather Glasgow, 52, of Jacksonville, Fla.

Jerry Collins, 40, and Francis Travis, 47, both of Jacksonville.

Frank Geiger, 84, of Sherwood and Deborah Sorrow, 71, of Mayo, Fla.

Michael Khairi, 24, and Malyn Heard, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-905. Paula Penn v. Paul Penn.

23-906. Felicia Heard v. Cedric Barnes.

23-907. Catherine Suazo-Castillo v. Rogelio Alvarez.

23-908. Shannon Toennies v. Daniel Toennies.

23-909. Rachel Abell v. Clifford Abell.

23-911. Shannon Branch v. Terron Branch.

23-914. Jehlyn Watts v. Jacob Watts.

23-920. Sarah Lawson v. Scott Lawson.

23-917. Melissa Baldwin v. John Baldwin III.

23-918. Robert Withers v. Paula Withers.

23-919. Daniel Ford v. Rachel Cowan.

23-921. Shaquita Robinson v. Jacob Robinson.

23-922. Samantha Smith v. Antoinette Ellis.

23-926. Patrice Dean v. Joe Dean.

GRANTED

22-2488. Derrick Stigall v. Veronica Stigall.

22-3005. Andrea Malmstrom v. Scott Malmstrom.

23-48. Jose Gonzalez v. Monica Barreda.

23-134. Cheryl Thomas v. Louis Thomas Jr.

23-384. Emily Allen v. Michael Allen.

23-418. Levi Tinkle v. Alexis Morton.

23-424. Leslie Golden v. Gary Golden.