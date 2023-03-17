Deaths during pregnancy drop

NEW YORK -- Deaths of pregnant women in the U.S. fell in 2022, dropping significantly from a six-decade high during the pandemic, new data suggests.

More than 1,200 U.S. women died in 2021 during pregnancy or shortly after childbirth, according to a final tally released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, there were 733 maternal deaths, according to preliminary agency data, though the final number is likely to be higher.

Officials say the 2022 maternal death rate is on track to get close to pre-pandemic levels. But that's not great: The rate before covid-19 was the highest it had been in decades.

The CDC counts women who die while pregnant, during childbirth and up to 42 days after birth. Excessive bleeding, blood vessel blockages and infections are leading causes.

Covid-19 can be particularly dangerous to pregnant women, and experts believe it was the main reason for the 2021 spike. Burned out physicians may have added to the risk by ignoring pregnant women's worries, some advocates said.

In 2021, there were about 33 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births. The last time the government recorded a rate that high was 1964.

Previous government analyses concluded that one quarter of maternal deaths in 2020 and 2021 were covid-related -- meaning that the entire increase in maternal deaths was the result of coronavirus infections or the pandemic's wider impact on health care. Pregnant women infected with the coronavirus were nearly 8 times as likely to die as their uninfected peers, according to a recent study published by BMJ Global Health.

The bodies of pregnant women are already under strain, their heart forced to pump harder. Other health problems can make their condition more fragile. And then on top of that, "covid is going to make all that much worse," said Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, chief medical and health officer for the March of Dimes.

But there's to more to it than that, she and others added. The 2021 maternal mortality rate for Black women was nearly three times higher than it was for white women. And the maternal death rate for Hispanic American women that year rose 54% compared with 2020, also surpassing the death rate for white moms.

STATE'S FATALITIES

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that 26 Arkansans died while pregnant or within a year of having been pregnant in 2022, compared with 44 in 2021, 33 in 2020 and 23 in 2019. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 63 Arkansas died while pregnant or within 42 days postpartum between 2018 and 2021. A General Assembly-commissioned report published in December 2021 found 30 pregnancy-associated deaths in 2018, a mortality ratio of 81.3 deaths per 100,000 births.

That Arkansas Maternal Mortality Review Committee report, published by the state Department of Health, found that Black women had 19% of all Arkansas births in 2018 but made up 37% of all pregnancy-associated deaths that year. The state's pregnancy-associated mortality ratio per 100,000 births was 152.9 for Black women and 66.2 for white women. The ratio shows increasing risk of death to mothers 30 and older: 30 per 100,000 for women younger than 25, 61 for women 25 to 29, 138.6 for women 30 to 24 and 196 to women 35 and older.

Listed contributing factors include patients' individual health statuses, health behaviors and access to health care along with social determinants of health such as poverty, family and community support, and racial biases in policies, practices and systems. Two-thirds of pregnancy-related deaths that year were in women on Medicaid. The top underlying causes of pregnancy-related deaths were cardiovascular conditions, hemorrhage and cardiomyopathy.

The committee found that 92% of the pregnancy-related deaths were potentially preventable.

The March of Dimes' 2022 perinatal report card for Arkansas found that Arkansans were more likely than Americans nationwide to have unnecessary Cesarean births and inadequate prenatal care. Surgo Ventures, the Washington-based health research think tank that did the research with the March of Dimes, found Arkansas to have the third-worst ranking nationwide according to its maternal mortality index; only five of its counties had rankings of moderate or better, and only Benton County had a "very low" vulnerability ranking.

A November Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of the March of Dimes' 2022 Maternity Care Deserts Report found that almost half of Arkansas counties are "maternity care deserts," meaning that they lack hospitals or clinics that offer obstetric care and have no obstetric providers.

"Arkansas's Maternal Mortality exceeds the national average. However, efforts to improve maternal health are underway," said Dr. William Greenfield, an OBGYN at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences who is affiliated with the Health Department. "The Arkansas Maternal Mortality Review Committee reviews each maternal death to help understand the factors that contributed to death and makes recommendations that aim to decrease mortality and morbidity. "

He said Arkansas recently joined the Alliance for Innovations on Maternal Health (AIM), a national data-driven maternal safety and quality improvement initiative. The Arkansas Perinatal Quality Collaborative is also working to develop a statewide maternal health quality improvement initiative.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press and by Aaron Gettinger of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

In this photo provided by Henry Danner, Omari Maynard sits with his children, Khari, left, and, Anari, holding a photo of their late mother, Shamony Gibson, at home in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 9, 2022. Gibson passed away in 2019, two weeks after giving birth to Khari due to a pulmonary embolism. "She wasn't being heard at all," said Maynard, an artist who now does speaking engagements as a maternal health advocate. (Henry Danner via AP)

