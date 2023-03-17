Defending champs roll in second half

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Jalen Wilson had 20 points and seven rebounds for No. 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas, which allowed absent and recovering Coach Bill Self to rest a bit more comfortably during a 96-68 victory over Howard on Thursday in a West Region first-round game.

Self is recovering from a heart procedure.

"He wished us good luck and told us to go out and do what we do," Wilson said.

Gradey Dick had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the freshman's first NCAA Tournament game. K.J. Adams Jr. scored 13 points and Dajuan Harris Jr. added 11 points, 7 assists and 4 steals for the Jayhawks (28-7), who will play No. 8 seed Arkansas in the second round on Saturday.

Kansas, which has won 16 consecutive first-round games, is aiming to become the first repeat national champion in 16 years.

Shy Odom had 15 points and eight rebounds and Steve Settle III added 13 points for the Bison (22-13), who were making the program's first tournament appearance since 1992 in front of Vice President Kamala Harris, a Howard alumna.

The Jayhawks started their NCAA-record 33rd consecutive tournament appearance with assistant coach Norm Roberts running the show. The 60-year-old Self, who's in his 20th season at Kansas, had a procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart last week that prevented him from coaching in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Jayhawks lost in the Big 12 title game to Texas, but their 15-6 record in Quadrant 1 games that the NCAA categorizes for selection criteria was unmatched in the country, an impressive season from a new-look team that lost most of its best players from last year.

The Jayhawks won the regular-season title in a stacked conference, a testament to Self's acumen and the versatility of this team led by the Big 12 Player of the Year in Wilson, a rising star in Dick, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in point guard Harris, and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr.

"The Big 12 prepared us for moments like this and games like this," forward K.J. Adams Jr. said.

The Jayhawks aren't that deep, but they move and share the ball at a dizzying pace that was ultimately too much for the Bison to keep up with -- although they tried.

"They played faster than I think even we thought they would," Roberts said.

Howard took the lead five times in the first half, but Kansas always snapped back -- often with a well-placed hand in a passing lane for a steal and a fast-break finish. Then there were the alley-oops, with Harris and McCullar each delivering a textbook lob off the drive to Ernest Udeh Jr. for a rim-jarring dunk in the first half. Harris found Adams for one, too.

Howard totaled 18 turnovers and missed 15 of 20 shots from three-point range in the second half.

"There was a part of it where I was pretty exhausted, but those are the most fun games when you're going up and down, and anything can happen," Dick said.

Howard's rare appearance on the big stage came exactly five years after UMBC's takedown of Virginia, the only time a No. 16 seed has ever beaten a No. 1. The Bison were the 149th team to try.

Coach Kenneth Blakeney, whose team went 4-29 in his first season in 2019-20, brought a confident team. Elijah Hawkins hit an early three-pointer and pointed a finger to his forearm to signal ice in his veins. Kobe Dickson flexed his right arm after muscling in a layup. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions just weren't able to match the Jayhawks' speed and athleticism.

"When you play a team like Kansas, they capitalize on all of our mistakes," Settle said. "We left a lot of meat on the bone in the first half."

NORTHWESTERN 75,

BOISE STATE 67

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Boo Buie scored 22 points to lead Northwestern to a win in the school's second appearance ever in the NCAA Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats (22-11) previously made it to the Big Dance in 2017, and just like that time, they made sure they wouldn't be one-and-done.

Northwestern never trailed in a game that was close most of the way.

The 10th-seeded Broncos (24-10) are still searching for their first tournament win, losing their opener for the ninth time in as many tries. Max Rice scored 17 points to lead Boise State and Naje Smith added 14.

Chase Audige added 20 points for the Wildcats and Ty Berry scored 13, including 3 three-pointers.

The Bulldogs fell behind by 10 points early but fought back to tie the game at 40 early in the second half when Rice hit his second three-pointer of the half.

The game was tight most of the way before Northwestern finally built the lead back to 10 on a tip-in by Brooks Barnhizer with 3:15 to go.





UCLA 86,

UNC-ASHEVILLE 53

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points and UCLA raced out to a fast start and never looked back in a victory over UNC Asheville.

The second-seeded Bruins (30-5) scored the first 14 points of the game and rolled from there. Amari Bailey also scored 17 points and David Singleton had 11.

UCLA advanced to play seventh-seeded Northwestern in the second round of the West Region.

Drew Pember scored 13 points for the 15th-seeded Bulldogs (27-8). UNC Asheville, which won the Big South regular-season and tournament titles, has now lost all five times the school has advanced to the round of 64.





Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. loses the ball out of bounds in front of Howard guard Bryce Harris (34) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Kansas guard Gradey Dick reacts after a teammate's 3-point basket in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Howard in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff watch during the second half of a first-round college basketball game between Howard and Kansas in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Howard's Elijah Hawkins tries to get past Kansas's K.J. Adams Jr. during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Kansas's Jalen Wilson rebounds in front of Howard's Marcus Dockery during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives to the basket in front of Howard forward Jordan Wood (24) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

