End of Alabama’s First-Round Matchup Had Horrible Bad Beat

The men's NCAA tournament is off and running and it didn't take long for some madness to happen.

We saw a couple of big upsets on Thursday, with a No. 2 seed (Arizona) and a No. 4 seed (Virginia) being sent home in stunning fashion.

But you know what else we saw in the first full day of tournament action? One of the worst bad beats for bettors that you'll ever see.

No. 1 seed Alabama, a 23.5 favorite over Texas A&M Corpus Christi, led by 24 points in the final seconds of the game. It appeared as if the time would run out and everyone who had that Bama bet would get paid out.

Then this happened:

Gambling. Ain't it fun!?

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.