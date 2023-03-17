End of Ozarks?

In the rush to build a modern Ozarks filled with cultural amenities, bike trails, and ever-expanding cities, the region's family foundations and culture makers are attempting to cure the Ozarks of being the Ozarks. They've forgotten that the value of a thing is worth more than the profit it makes.

They've forgotten that community is the only true wealth the mountains have ever had.

For decades this place has been rocked by change after change. Some have undoubtedly been useful--I'm not one to turn down our expanding array of fried chicken joints, pupuseria proprietors, and free-flowing rivers. Most, though, are problematic. From the hillside where I stand, the area's reckless development prioritizes a false gospel of progress. Along the way the fabric of this place is ripping apart as old communities are bulldozed, rivers polluted, and farmland turned into private parks.

Folks interested in just living are beset on all sides by gentrification, privacy fences sprouting like weeds in between HGTV-inspired country estates. Roads and bridges, unless a wealthy landowner wants them fixed, are left to rot. Property taxes have skyrocketed. Families across the region are forced to abandon value in favor of profit, selling off their heritage to appease modern dreams.

Development in rural spaces needs to make sense in context: radically reshaping 40 acres to create subdivisions or an artificial wedding paradise, as is happening near me, makes no sense. More subdivisions, ineffectual conservation efforts, and high-brow cultural centers don't help us; they erase us.

The value of our place is far more than the profits grabbed from event centers and mindless boosterism. It's found in our farms, in healthy creeks and rivers. It's found sitting in hardware stores with doughnuts, in gas station diners, and square dances. It's found in the myriad of things that bring us together as a place, a people.

The development of our region must come from our values, even if we give up profit. Profit fades and dies, but the things we value hold us fast in hard times, link us to the past, and guide us in the future.

My values begin, like so many in the mountains, on our farm. I watch as the spring mornings go misty and the trees begin blossoming. In the evenings I sit with my daughter on the kitchen floor and laugh; hold my wife close as a fire dwindles and stars pop out. Come fall we press cane and cook food with friends and tell stories (some might be true). We ready equipment and barns, dreaming of the new year's lambs.

None of this needs a state-directed tourism initiative, or self-serving family foundations, or oblivious county planning boards. It doesn't need carefully formatted festivals or art museums that ignore us. All it needs is people to see the value a community nurtures.

We shouldn't be afraid to bite the hand that feeds us--if we don't, we won't have anything left to fight for.

Jared Phillips, Ph.D., is a teaching assistant professor in the International and Global Studies Program at the University of Arkansas, and the author of "Hipbillies: Deep Revolution in the Arkansas Ozarks." His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of his employer.