Federal grant to support construction of central utility plant at Little Rock airport

An $8 million federal grant will support the planned construction of a central utility plant at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

As a result of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, $5 billion in grant funding has been made available for airport terminal projects, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A second round of approximately $1 billion has been awarded for projects at 99 airports, including Little Rock's, for fiscal year 2023. Selections were announced Feb. 27.

During a meeting Thursday, the airport's Executive Director Bryan Malinowski told members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission that the airport is responsible for sharing 5% of the cost of the federal grant.

Nevertheless, he noted that officials plan to look to the state for some assistance.

The $8 million grant to the Little Rock airport will fund drainage and utility relocation tied to the planned 70,000-square-foot utility plant as well as the replacement of two switchboards, according to a list of the fiscal year 2023 grant awards.

Bringing online the new plant to the west of the current terminal is meant to allow renovations of the airport's facilities, such as the construction of an arrival hall, to take place in the future.

Construction of the plant is expected to begin this summer and be completed by 2026 at the latest.

Thursday's meeting was the first for the Airport Commission's newest member, Dr. Harold Betton.

Betton, a 75-year-old physician and pastor, was confirmed in a vote of the Little Rock Board of Directors following an executive session on Tuesday, beating out several others who had applied for the Airport Commission seat.

They included Mark Camp, a former commissioner who held the seat until the end of last year, and Myron Jackson, a public relations executive whose firm has been paid for work at the airport as a designated disadvantaged vendor and who maintains close ties to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Members of the Airport Commission on Thursday modified their agenda to enter an executive session after commissioner John Rutledge Jr. said he had been "advised of an officer's intent to resign their position." Rutledge did not name the person.

However, after members returned to open session, Chair Jill Floyd said no action had been taken, and the meeting was adjourned.

At a meeting last month, commissioners entered a lengthy executive session to select officers for the 2023 calendar year. Floyd was named chair for another year, Stacy Hurst was chosen to replace Camp as vice chair/treasurer and Bill Walker was chosen to replace Hurst as secretary.