Fort Smith man dies in vehicle crash Thursday night, according to police

FORT SMITH -- A 20-year-old River Valley resident died after a vehicle collision Thursday night, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Elijah Boatman of Fort Smith was driving north on Hendricks Boulevard in a 2017 Toyota car at 10:21 p.m. Thursday, according to the report and a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department. Another person who was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup west on South T Street had begun making a left turn onto Hendricks Boulevard when Boatman struck them on the driver's side, after which Boatman died.

The Arkansas State Police report didn't disclose the name of the person driving the Dodge. It listed the conditions of the weather and road at the time as rainy and wet respectively.