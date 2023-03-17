Gravette council backs using federal funds for intersection work at Arkansas 72 and Arkansas 59

GRAVETTE -- Improvements at the intersection of Arkansas 72 and Arkansas 59 are one step closer following the Feb. 28 meeting of the City Council.

During the meeting, council members passed a resolution expressing the city's willingness to use Federal Aid Surface Transportation Block Grant Program funds for the work. The resolution also authorized Mayor Kurt Maddox to execute all appropriate agreements and contracts necessary for the construction of the project.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has agreed to the arrangement and will provide 10% of the project costs up to $125,000.

Council members also voted to authorize the mayor to negotiate a contract and memorandum of understanding with the Gravette School District for the services of school resource officers. A schedule of school resource officer annual expenses -- including salary and benefits, uniforms and training, totaling $139,300 -- and a schedule of payments were attached.

Council member Richard Carver abstained from the vote because of his position at the school.

In other business, council members approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to negotiate a contract with Rabey's Tax Service for the services of a finance director at a cost not to exceed $8,333.33 a month.

Approval of a change order from Burns/McDonnell on the Birmingham alleyway project failed for lack of a motion.

Finance Director Carl Rabey reported there was no significant change in the financial statement. There was no bond update.

All council members were present at the meeting, but City Attorney David Bailey was unable to attend due to a long day in court. No residents were present to comment.