HOME MOVIES

"American Cherry" (not rated, 1 hour, 28 minutes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu) A psychological thriller-romance about a troubled boy (Hart Denton) who meets an impressionable girl (Sarah May Sommers), whose romance turns into obsession as he tries to protect her from her dysfunctional family. Written and directed by Marcella Cytrynowicz, and filmed partly in Fayetteville.

"The Quiet Girl" (PG-13, 1 hour, 35 minutes, Vudu) Nominated in the Academy Award category of Best International Feature, this gently compassionate Irish drama, set in 1981, involves a quiet, neglected girl who is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one. With Catherine Clinch, Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett; written and directed by Colm Bairead. In Scottish Gaelic with subtitles. Based on the story "Foster" by Claire Keegan.

"American Bolshevik" (not rated, 1 hour, 24 minutes, On Demand) This challenging and sometimes hard to watch documentary explores how the coyote, the most hunted animal in America, eventually thrived and expanded its territory into New England, and the attempts of modern New Englanders to adjust to and co-exist with their new neighbors with help from The Narraganset Bay Coyote Study. Written and directed by Julie Marron.

"Goliath" (not rated, 2 hours, 1 minute, DVD) A gripping politically infused eco-thriller in which a tragic act brings together the lives of three characters -- a lawyer specializing in environmental law, a teacher who becomes an activist after her husband is exposed to pesticide, and an ambitious chemical corporation lobbylist. With Pierre Niney, Gilles Lellouche, Emmanuelle Bercot; directed by Frederic Tellier. In French with English subtitles.

"The Integrity of Joseph Chambers" (not rated, 1 hour, 36 minutes, On Demand) Writer/director Robert Machoian reteams with Clayne Crawford, the star of his 2019 breakthrough "The Killing of Two Lovers," for another taut and anxiety-inducing exercise in plausible horror. Tension and dread permeate this story of an American beta male who, suspecting some vague but inevitable catastrophe, decides to prep himself to protect and provide for his family should the worst occur. Alternately witty and gut-scraping, it's reminiscent of Sam Peckinpah's "Straw Dogs" and Jeff Nichols' "Take Shelter."