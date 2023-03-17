Rishi Sunak, U.K. prime minister, and his family had a minor brush with the law, getting reminded of the rules by a police officer after letting their Labrador, Nova, off its leash in London's Hyde Park.

Gennaro Sangiuliano, Italy's culture minister, said it was just "good sense" as government and church officials signed a deal to begin charging tourists a 5-euro, or $5.28, entrance fee to the Pantheon in Rome, the country's most-visited cultural site.

Tray Anthony Dvorak was charged with assault, trespassing, speeding to elude arrest, disorderly conduct and resisting a government official after his vehicle breached a fence and drove onto the tarmac at Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, then crashed into a terminal.

Dan Gelber, mayor of Miami Beach, Fla., cited "a residential neighborhood that should not have to endure 24-hour nightclubs" as a judge rejected the venue's challenge by ruling that city officials may curtail alcohol sales in parts of South Beach at 2 a.m.

Zephen Xaver of Florida faces life in prison or a death sentence after pleading guilty to fatally shooting five women at a small-town bank and surrendering after a two-hour police standoff, just two weeks after he quit his training to become a correctional officer.

John Hamm, Alabama corrections commissioner, conceded "all these other little things we were doing were not moving the needle" on a staff shortage as the state raised salaries for correctional officers, with starting pay going from $33,381 to $50,712.

Lisa Finch, the mother of a man killed by a police officer after a hoax call, which drew national attention to swatting, said "our beloved Andy" is still mourned, but "it helps bring some closure" as Wichita, Kan., approved a $5 million settlement.

Steve Drazkowski, a state senator, stirred controversy when during a debate on free meals for students he said the money would be better spent on education needs and that he had "yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry."

Terry Hoffman of the Dulles Greenway near Leesburg, Va., said "we are elated" after a bald eaglet, the offspring of Rosa and Martin, named after Rosa Parks and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., hatched in a nest there, with experts saying two more eaglets are expected shortly.