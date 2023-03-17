Japan rides Ohtani into semifinals

TOKYO -- Japan Manager Kideki Kuriyama still gets a special tingle watching Shohei Ohtani. It's been that way since Kuriyama managed the two-way star with the Hokkaido Ham-Fighters.

"When we see Shohei playing, not only the players but also the Japanese baseball fans, all the nation is feeling something extra," Kuriyama said through a translator after Ohtani led Japan over Italy 9-3 on Thursday night to put the Samurai Warriors in their fifth consecutive World Baseball Classic semifinal.

Ohtani pitched shutout ball into the fifth inning and sparked a four-run third with a bunt single.

"These kind of moments, this is how I feel the sense of Ohtani," Kuriyama said. "This is Shohei. When he plays a must-win game like tonight, we see who Shohei is."

Boston's Masataka Yoshida homered and drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder, giving him a tournament-leading 10 RBI. Kazuma Okamoto hit a three-run home run for Japan, which has outscored opponents 47-11 in five games and is batting .313.

Japan travels to Miami for a semifinal on Monday against Puerto Rico or Mexico. Cuba plays the other semifinal against the United States or Venezuela.

Pitching before an adoring crowd of 41,723 at the Tokyo Dome, Ohtani threw his fastest pitch since he joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, striking out Vinnie Pasquantino on a 102 mph fastball in the second. That topped a 101.4 mph pitch that struck out Houston's Kyle Tucker last Sept. 10.

Ohtani (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in 42/3 innings with five strikeouts and a walk and went 1 for 4 with a walk at the plate. He is hitting .438 (7 for 16) with a home run, three doubles and eight RBI along with a 2.08 ERA, 10 strikeouts and one walk on the mound. Ohtani would be available on four days' rest to pitch in a possible final on Tuesday -- 41/2 days, counting the time difference.

Ohtani stretched his tournament scoreless streak to 82/3 innings before the fifth, when Dominic Fletcher (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a soft bases-loaded single into right with two outs on Ohtani's 71st and final pitch -- nine short of the limit. Ohtani had hit Ben DeLuzio with a pitch with one out, allowed a single to David Fletcher, retired Sal Frelick on a flyout and hit Nicky Lopez with a pitch.

"In the fourth and fifth innings I struggled a bit, but until then I had good rhythm and I pitched well, I think," Ohtani said.

Hiromi Itoh relieved and retired Miles Mastrobuoni on a flyout as Yoshida slammed into the left field wall while making the catch.

Japan is the only nation to reach the semifinals of all five WBCs, winning the first two tournaments in 2006 and 2009. The Samurai Warriors were knocked out by Puerto Rico in 2013 and the U.S. in 2017.

Italy, managed by Mike Piazza, advanced past the first round for the first time since 2013. Fletcher, an Arizona prospect, drove in all three of Italy's runs and had the team's first home run of the tournament, a shot in the eighth off Yu Darvish.

"Against a very good team, you have to be exceptional," Piazza said. "And obviously tonight we weren't, We didn't throw the ball well tonight. We needed our pitchers to have a very good game."

Italy pitchers walked eight.

"You're not going to beat a team like Japan with eight walks," Piazza said.

Japan went ahead in a four-run third.

Kensue Kondoh walked with one out against Tampa Bay minor leaguer Joe LaSorsa (0-1), and Ohtani bunted down the third base line for a single as LaSorsa threw wildly for an error that left runners at the corners. Yoshida's groundout put Japan ahead, Munetaka Murakami walked and Okamoto homered.

Murakami, a two-time Central League MVP, hit an RBI double in the fifth and Kazuma Okamoto followed with a two-run double off Vinny Nittoli that opened a 7-2 lead.

Yoshida homered in the seventh against San Francisco prospect Joey Marciano and Sosuke Genda added an RBI single.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAME

UNITED STATES 3,

COLOMBIA 2

PHOENIX -- Mike Trout had three hits and three RBI, and the United States used a stellar night from its deep bullpen to beat Colombia and advance to a quarterfinal against Venezuela on Saturday.

Mexico and the U.S. both finished with a 3-1 record in Group C to advance. Mexico gets the top seed because it beat the U.S. 11-5 on Sunday.

Trout singled in the third, bringing home Mookie Betts and giving the U.S. a 1-0 lead. Colombia bounced back quickly, taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third on Gio Urshela's sacrifice fly and an RBI double from Reynaldo Rodriguez.

Trout put the Americans ahead again in the fifth with a two-run single that scored Betts and Will Smith.

Merrill Kelly gave up two runs in three innings for the Americans. Kelly then gave way to a parade of hard throwing bullpen arms: Kendall Graveman, Daniel Bard, David Bednar, Jason Adam, Devin Williams and Ryan Pressly each threw a scoreless inning to finish the win.

A crowd of 29,856 at Chase Field watched the game.

Japan's relief pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the seventh inning of the quarterfinal game between Italy and Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)



Japan's relief pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the seventh inning of the quarterfinal game between Italy and Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)



Japan's catcher Yuhei Nakamura, left, Taisei Ota of Japan fist bumps after defeating Italy in the quarterfinal game between Italy and Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)



Shohei Ohtani of Japan gestures after finishing the quarterfinal game between Italy and Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)



Shohei Ohtani of Japan celebrates with Shugo Maki of Japan and Takumu Nakano of Japan after defeating Italy in the quarterfinal game between Italy and Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)



Shohei Ohtani of Japan throws during the fifth inning of the quarterfinal game between Italy and Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)



Shohei Ohtani of Japan reacts after a strike out during the eighth inning of the quarterfinal game between Italy and Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)



Japanese players celebrate after defeating Italy in the quarterfinal game between Italy and Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)



Members of team Italy watch in the dugout during the ninth inning of the quarterfinal game between Italy and Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

