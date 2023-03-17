Let’s Eat: NOLA restaurant plots Fayetteville debut, Pinky Swear in Rogers and other NWA food news

A New Orleans fast-casual health food restaurant plans to expand to downtown Fayetteville next year.

Dylan Maisel, founder and owner of The Daily Beet, said he plans to move to the area with his family in August and open the business in the spring of 2024. The "mostly plant-based restaurant" will be located in unit 105 of the Ice House building at 339 N. West Ave. Construction is planned to start in the second half of 2023, Maisel told us in an email.

Maisel started the company, initially called JuiceNOLA, on a bicycle juice cart about seven years ago. The New Orleans business has since expanded to two brick-and-mortar locations, which will remain in operation after the Fayetteville store opens, according to Maisel.

Menus for the New Orleans locations include brunch and breakfast dishes like breakfast tacos and banana oatmeal pancakes as well as salads, bowls, smoothies and cold-pressed juices, according to the company's website.

"The Fayetteville location will be great. I feel that so many folks are thinking more about their health and what goes into their body, and I am excited to be able to make that easier for a lot of people in the area," he wrote. "It is something that is incredibly important to me as my parents always owned a vegan/vegetarian restaurant -- so it's a big part of my DNA."

Pinky Swear

Pinky Swear, a new "hi-fi record bar" by downtown Rogers' Heirloom at the 1907, opened last week.

Patrons can stop by upstairs in the 1907 building at 101 E. Walnut St. -- the former home of the Foreman -- to listen to vinyl records on stereo and enjoy cocktails, natural wines, beer, non-alcoholic drinks and bar food from Heirloom's kitchen team.

The new hangout's tentative opening hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. No reservations are necessary.

And...

Recent weeks have seen quite a bit of Northwest Arkansas restaurant news. Here's a sampling:

Chuzos Sabor Latino recently opened at Fayetteville's Yacht Club on College. The food truck specializes in meat kabobs -- known as "chuzos" or "pinchos" in certain parts of Latin America -- but also serves sandwiches and churros. It is open at 617 N. College Ave. Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.

Arsaga's recently opened a new shop in the University of Arkansas' new Studio and Design Center. It is the coffee company's sixth location in Fayetteville. The so-called Artsaga's Café will be a collaboration with the School of Art, providing opportunities for students to design and create the restaurant's plates and mugs, menus and more. It is open to the public Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a news release.

Mr Gatti's Pizza, a Fort Worth-based pizza and games chain, is planning to open stores in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Fort Smith, according to the company's website. The company will expand by placing 17 new locations across Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri over the next six years, according to a news release. Mr Gatti's has more than 130 restaurants open or in development across 12 states, the release states.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill will be a part of the future Whole Foods-anchored mixed-use development in uptown Rogers. Firebirds, a "polished casual American restaurant" and an "energetic twist on the traditional grill," has signed a lease for a space within the so-called Pinnacle Springs development, according to a news release. The restaurant's menu includes steaks and seared seafood. The development will be located at the northeast corner of Promenade Boulevard and New Hope Road.

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.