Won't fix problems

It seems that all newly elected politicians, or those unqualified, will flood their areas with legislation, designed to cater to their base or reward their donors. You can ignore them if they do no harm. I believe this LEARNS Act will devastate public education in Arkansas. It's not much more than a thinly veiled attempt at segregation. A flight to private schools will not address the issues found in our public schools.

In my opinion, children are falling behind because many are hungry. I can you tell firsthand that when you go to school hungry, that is your only focus. I grew up in a government housing project, without nutritious food at home or access to it or money for lunch at school. I made it out through the kindness of others and the fact I could play baseball better than most.

Many of the more successful and progressive school programs across the country are adopting a community- based school system. The Fordham Institute reports that students have access to physical and mental help; music; and home, family living and job skills from computers to food preparation. Most importantly, they provide three years of preschool. Teachers can only build on the foundations laid at home.

Running away from public schools solves nothing. This will be like the NCAA portal, teaching kids; if you don't like something, leave.

J.E. JACKSON

Hot Springs Village

Opinions and wishes

With so many issues, worldwide down to local, deeply concerning down to virtually meaningless, and all of them in the hands of "officials" who are beyond the reach of mere letter-writers, there is little we can do beyond praying and venting our opinions and wishes. At the top of the scale personally, I would so love, and I do pray for, the Russian people to rise up and put an end to "Tsar" Putin's and his generals' quest to restore the old USSR at the tragic expense of the Ukrainian people.

Then at the other end of the spectrum, just ball games: I wonder what might happen if Coach Musselman would start the best five players and keep them in the game all the way? In my thinking, there is a reason for playing only the best five. It's because they are the best. Tournament time, forget about the "minutes." You win or there is no tomorrow.

JACK MAYBERRY

Sheridan

Not serving districts

What exactly is the job of the Legislature? I always thought they were there to represent their constituents and vote for them, not to vote present. Regarding Senate Bill 66, which would require porn sites to verify users are 18 before allowing access, the vote passed 77-4, with 14 voting present.

Really? Do your job or resign. You vote yea or nay, not present. Go home and let someone else represent your area.

JOCEIL WOODS

Searcy