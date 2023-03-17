‘Little Mermaid’ trailer drops during the Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- The full trailer for "The Little Mermaid" has finally come up for air, premiering during the 95th Academy Awards where the film's stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy presented during the Sunday ceremony.

It opens with the harrowing storm that throws the swashbuckling Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) overboard, putting into motion Ariel's infatuation with the land-dwelling prince, much to the chagrin of her father King Triton (Javier Bardem). This, while Bailey's version of "Part of Your World" crescendos.

"You cannot live in that world unless you become a human yourself," Ursula tells the lovelorn mermaid.

"Is that even possible?" Ariel responds.

"It's what I live for," Ursula promises, as the two strike a deal.

The trailer also re-creates Atlantica, the mer-people's colorful underwater world, Ariel's iconic hair flip and the romantic-but-problematic "Kiss the Girl" boat scene.

Also among the star-studded "Mermaid" cast are Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

The new movie musical is directed by Rob Marshall and features four new original songs written by Alan Menken, who won two Oscars for the music of the original film, and "Hamilton" scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Appearing on the Oscars red carpet before Sunday's ceremony, Bailey dropped hints about the trailer by saying she was "here for a reason" during an interview with Laverne Cox on E!. She also told the host about the Disney princess-inspired gown she donned for the occasion: an edgy, seafoam Dolce & Gabbana confection.

"I was really excited to wear this beautiful, poofy dress to go into the fairy-tale world and give them princess for one day. So I'm loving it," the 22-year-old said.