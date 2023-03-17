Sections
Little Rock police investigating 'suspicious death' at apartment

by Paige Eichkorn | Today at 6:33 p.m.
Police tape

Police responding to a report of a shooting on Friday found the body of a man inside a Little Rock apartment, although there was "no evidence of foul play," the Little Rock Police Department said in a tweet.

Officers were called to the apartment at 1:47 p.m. Friday, police said in the tweet under the heading "suspicious death." The apartment is located at 1400 Leander Drive, the address for The Ridge at Little Rock apartments, about 2 1/2 miles east-southeast of the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange

The man found dead in the apartment wasn't publicly identified on Friday. Police said the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

