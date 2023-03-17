LIVE! Music: Hillestad celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Siloam Springs, Drive By Truckers perform Sunday at JJ’s Live

Hillestad closes Shamrock Fest this weekend at The Park House Kitchen + Bar in Siloam Springs. Magnolia Brown plays at 7 p.m. today; Hillestad at noon and Red Oak Ruse at 7 p.m Saturday; and Hillestad again at noon Sunday at 201 W. University St. in Siloam Springs.

ELSEWHERE

Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Happy hour with Brick Fields starts at 6 p.m. followed by Green Acres at 9 p.m. today; Deep Sequence with Recycled Funk starts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Jackie Venson plays at 8 p.m. March 21 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Jumpsuit Jamey & The Can't Wait to Playboys and The Downtown Livewires perform at 6 p.m. today; Mojohand and Green Acres perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

Bryan Copeland plays at 7 p.m. today at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

Carlos Mencia performs at 6 & 9 p.m. today and Saturday and at 6 p.m. Sunday at at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell.

Fort Smith Blues Jam starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Ben Henley (from Maud Crawford) today at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road in Springdale. tontitownwinery.com

Korey McKelvy performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville.

Fight Dream, Mildenhall, TownHouseFire and Bo Yellis perform at 7 p.m. today at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive in Fayetteville.

March to August plays at 6 p.m. today; Forrest McCurren plays at 5 p.m. Saturday; and Some Guy Named Robb plays at 3 p.m. Sunday at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com