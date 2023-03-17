LRSD approves plan for support

The Little Rock School Board on Thursday approved a plan to organize the system’s schools into three networks to provide varying levels of resources and personnel in an effort to improve student academic achievement.

The School Board voted 8-0 with one member absent for the plan that came with the caveat that financial incentives for faculty at the different categories of schools could be limited or restricted because of the terms in the new Arkansas LEARNS Act that was just passed by lawmakers.

Each network in the district’s Tiered Support Plan will be supervised by an assistant superintendent. Those three assistant superintendents — Shana Spriggs-Loring, Karen Bradshaw and Amy B. Cooper — were approved by the board earlier this month.

The lowest achieving schools — priority schools — will be provided greater levels of district resources and support.

Schools categorized as “autonomous” are academically high-achieving and will qualify for some flexibility in their operations.

Tier II or “on-watch” schools are those that fall between the other two categories and need some district interventions.

Only one of the networks — Network 3 — is made up solely of priority schools. Networks 1 and 2 have two or more categories of schools.

Superintendent Jermall Wright proposed the tiered plan in late 2022 after the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education released Every Student Succeeds Act numerical scores and the related state-applied A to F letter grades for the state’s approximately 1,000 campuses.

The 21,000-student capital city school system has 25 schools that have or had — if they are no longer operating — state-applied letter grades of Ds or Fs, six schools with As and Bs, and six schools with Cs.

The Every Student Succeeds Act is a federal law that requires states to hold their school systems accountable for student learning. The letter grades are based on each school’s Every Student Succeeds Act School Index Score, a numerical score of 1 to 100 that takes into account achievement and growth on the state-required ACT Aspire tests, as well as several other factors, including attendance and, if applicable, high school graduation rates.

The Tiered Support Plan also comes in response to the Little Rock School Board’s Goal One, which calls for improving student outcomes.

In response to a question from board member Ali Noland, Wright acknowledged that the tiered plan does create new positions and eliminates some existing jobs such as current facilitators and content and teacher leaders.

Wright predicted that an overwhelming majority of employees affected by eliminated positions will be eligible for the new jobs or other vacancies in the district.

“We believe the impact will be minimal,” he said.

“Change is hard and scary,” Noland said about the plan, but added: “We brought Dr. Wright here to do something. We really talked to him in the interview process and when he was hired about being serious about transforming our schools and transforming the challenges we have faced in getting our students up to speed.” She said the support plan — discussed over the course of several meetings — has been well received and it is now time to put it into action.

Wright and his staff have promoted the plan as one that prioritizes support for the campuses, aligns district resources to the needs and provides a way to attract and retain employees as well as generate innovative thinking to solve issues.

The support for the different categories of schools is expected to include an extra assistant principal at a campus or two counselors instead of one at a school of 550 to 700 pupils. Plans also include the addition of three district-wide alternative learning environments for elementary school pupils who are not successful in their traditional classrooms.

The plan also calls for the use of 45 instructional lead teachers to work with and coach teachers to improve lesson quality. “Priority” schools will be allocated two instructional lead teachers and Tier II schools will be allocated one instructional lead teacher.

Curriculum lead teachers, in contrast, would work as full-time teachers during school hours but work after school and in the summer on developing curriculum materials and tests for their grade levels. The plan calls for as many as 37 curriculum lead teachers.

Grade-level team leaders would be another classification of teachers — ones who would work in their classroom part of the day but spend the other part of the day coordinating teacher teams for delivering high quality instruction. The plan envisions four to six grade level team leaders per school for as many as 24 total.

The reorganization plan is expected to cost about $28.3 million for about 410 positions as compared to the 418 current positions at a cost of about $29 million, according to district documents provided to the School Board.

Autonomous, higher-achieving schools have requested flexibilities in their operations such as being able to opt out-of- district training sessions, receiving fewer monitoring visits from district administrators, the ability to substitute curriculum programs for other research-based curriculum programs, and giving school leaders more of a role in the hiring process.

Still other individual schools have asked for flexibility in scheduling to add time for science and technology projects and social/emotional initiatives, or for ensuring that a school’s speciality magnet theme can be continued.

The Tiered Support plan also included financial incentives for principals, teachers and other staff to work at high need schools. The plan approved Thursday night, however, noted that those incentives may be in jeopardy as a result of requirements from the Arkansas LEARNS Act that calls, in part, for increasing new teacher base salaries by $14,000 to $50,000.

Board members Noland and Evelyn Callaway expressed concern about the financial impact of the Arkansas LEARNS Act and the cuts in other district operations that they said might be necessary.

“Districts are going to be left trying to figure out how to do this,” Noland said of the mandated salary increase. “Districts will have to make tough decisions … we are having to do so because of the legislation that was passed.”