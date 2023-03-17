



"Inside with Jen Psaki" premieres on MSNBC on Sunday, featuring the former White House press secretary. "When I look at Jen and her potential, she's absolutely a big part of our future," said network President Rashida Jones. "You've seen that already." The network is banking on Psaki and her popularity with MSNBC's liberal audience. She has already taken a seat at the anchor desk on big events like midterm election night and her former boss' State of the Union address, and makes frequent appearances on day-to-day shows. She'll write a regular column for the network's morning newsletter and is developing a show for Peacock. Psaki said she considers herself retired from the world of political and government communications. "I'm not looking in the rear-view mirror," she said. She has been concentrating on learning new skills, like reading a TelePrompter. "I've also been learning how to keep track of time," Psaki said, "which sounds like a funny thing, but it turns out you can't just keep talking, because they'll cut you off and have to end the show." Her new program, which will air at 11 a.m., puts Psaki in the company of long-running Sunday public affairs shows like "Meet the Press" and "Face the Nation." "I think it will be a place where people will want to come and make news," Jones said. "Jen has a way about her where people want to have a conversation with her, and I think it will become a destination, not only for the top guests and newsmakers, but also for our audience." New York City Mayor Eric Adams, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are guests on the first show, but Psaki plans to engage Republicans as well. She won't interview just people she agrees with "because I don't think that's very interesting."

A Louisiana jury has acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit "A Bay Bay," in the 2020 death of a man shot several times at a gas station in Shreveport. The panel this week found the 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, innocent of second-degree murder in the slaying of Danzeria Farris Jr., 32, and illegal possession of stolen things, news outlets reported. "I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells Law Firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line," Dooley said. "They wanted to give me life if I was found guilty. Now I can hug my son and think about raising him to be a man. This situation drained me and affected my health greatly. God I give u all the glory. I got my life back and words can't explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well." The Shreveport native, who is the godson of former Democratic state Rep. Barbara Norton, is best known for his 2007 album "51/50 Ratchet," which includes "A Bay Bay." That track's music video has nearly 30 million views on YouTube.





Rapper Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., performs during a taping of BET's "106 and Park" New Year's Eve show in New York, Dec. 11, 2007. On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, a Louisiana jury acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit “A Bay Bay,” in the 2020 death of a man shot several times at a gas station in Shreveport, La. (AP Photo/Gary He, File)





