J.B. Hunt executive

pay shown in filing

J.B. Hunt's top executive saw his total compensation rise in 2022 according to the company's proxy statement filed Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company also set its annual meeting for 10 a.m. on April 27 at its Lowell headquarters.

Chief Executive Officer John Roberts earned $9.2 million in total compensation in 2022, up from $8.8 million for the year earlier, according to the filing.

The ratio of Robert's total compensation to the average pay of all other employees, $74,311, was 124 to 1, according to the proxy statement. The comparison is required under the Dodd-Frank Act.

Shelley Simpson, the company president, earned $8.82 million in total compensation, up from $3.67 million the year prior, according to the document. She formerly served as the company's chief commercial officer and took over her role as president on August 1.

John Kuhlow, J.B. Hunt's chief financial officer, earned $2.96 million in 2022, according to the proxy statement, up from $2.77 million for the year ago period.

-- John Magsam

Machinists vote fails

at Nissan auto plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Several dozen workers among thousands at a Nissan factory in Tennessee voted not to unionize Thursday, another loss in tough territory for organized labor at a foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the traditionally anti-union South.

The 62-9 vote against the union at Nissan's Smyrna plant followed two years of legal wrangling in front of the National Labor Relations Board that spanned two presidential administrations.

In a statement, the machinists union said the delayed decision from the federal labor board had a "chilling effect" on the campaign. A machinists union representative noted earlier this week that some employees from the original drive had quit, left for other jobs or retired since the push began.

"The IAM will continue to support these workers so we will be prepared for them to join our union when the time is right again," Thursday's statement said.

In a statement, Nissan spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter said the employees "elected to maintain their direct relationship with the company."

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index gains

8.29, ends at 761.88

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 761.88, up 8.29.

"Stocks advanced Thursday as rescue plans announced in the banking sector gave investors increased confidence ahead of heavy volume expected Friday due to quarterly options and futures expiration," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.