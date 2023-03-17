Federal investigators release preliminary findings on Little Rock plane crash that killed five people

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a five page preliminary report Friday detailing its investigation into the Little Rock plane crash last month that killed five people.

The incident occurred at 11:56 a.m. on Feb. 22 when the 1986 model Beech B200 twin-engine aircraft, N55PC, took off from runway 18 at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field carrying a pilot, four passengers and equipment bound for John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio and crashed near a 3M plant.

The report said that the plane was cleared for takeoff by air traffic control even after three Low Level Wind Shear (LLWS) advisory alerts were issued in the moments before takeoff.

According to the report, at 11:51:16, the pilot requested taxi clearance with Automatic Terminal Information Service (ATIS), which included a Low Level Wind Shear (LLWS) advisory alert.. Seventeen seconds later, ground air traffic control (ATC) cleared the plane to taxi to runway 18 via taxiway “Alpha.”

At 11:53:07, tower ATC transmitted another LLWS advisory alert. At 11:53:21 ground ATC transmitted another LLWS advisory alert.

At 11:54:47, the pilot requested takeoff clearance from runway 18 on tower frequency. Eight seconds later tower ATC cleared the pilot for takeoff. At 11:55:06, the pilot acknowledged the takeoff clearance. There were no other transmissions from the pilot after takeoff, and no distress calls were heard from the pilot on any frequency.

The report includes two weather advisories from the airport. The first, from 11:53 a.m., reported a wind from 210° at 19 knots with gusts to 27 knots. The second, at 12:02 p.m., reported a wind from 300 degrees at 22 knots with gusts to 40 knots, plus light rain and a visibility of two statute miles.

The NTSB said that the investigation of the wreckage had found that no "pre-impact airframe anomalies were identified," that "examinations of the engines did not reveal any pre-impact anomalies" and "both propeller assemblies did not show any pre-impact anomalies."

The victims of the plane crash were employees of North Little Rock-based environmental consultancy firm CTEH -- Gunter Beaty, 23, a production safety data manager; Kyle Bennett, 36, a staffing manager, logistics; Micah Kendrick, 41, a safety supervisor; Sean Sweeney, 64, the pilot; and rapid responder Glennmarkus Walker, 32.

According to his obituary, Beaty was a specialist in the Army National Guard as a military police officer and assigned to the 216th Military Police Battalion at Camp Robinson.

Kendrick first joined CTEH as an environmental scientist in 2014.

Walker, a graduate of Grambling State University, joined CTEH in June 2013 as an environmental specialist and consultant.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Walker was skilled in "quality patient care, mathematics, surgical instruments, medical terminology and leadership."

Other information on his profile suggests Walker was working as a field chemist for Heritage Environmental Services after joining the company in August 2022.

According to Bennett's "about" tab on the CTEH website, he had "seven years of experience responding to crude oil releases, well control events, trail derailments, chemical spills and various other responses and incidents in diverse settings."



