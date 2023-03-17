GOLF

Brehm hits ace, shares lead

Ryan Brehm turned a good round into a memorable one Thursday, making a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole at Innisbrook for a 5-under 66 that led to a three-way share of the lead at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. Stephan Jaeger also had a 66, while Adam Schenk joined them with the low score in the afternoon on the Copperhead course. Jordan Spieth, back at Innisbrook for the first time in five years, had a bogey-free round and was particularly sharp with the putter, making birdie putts of 60 feet and 30 feet on his way to a 67. Also at 67 were former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover and Maverick McNealy. This is the first lead for Brehm since he won the Puerto Rico Open last year in his final start to try to keep a PGA Tour card. It hasn't been the smoothest road since then. Brehm has made only three cuts this season -- one of them at Kapalua -- and is coming off an 80 in the second round last week at The Players Championship. His ace came with a 6-iron from 196 yards, and he closed with a par. It was his 11th time in the 60s in 43 rounds on the PGA Tour this season. Former University of Arkansas golfers Taylor Moore and Andrew Landry are tied for 32nd after shooting 71s. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is at 1-over 72. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) and Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) posted a 4-over 75.

BASEBALL

Diaz likely out for season

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic. Mets General Manager Billy Eppler said Diaz would undergo surgery Thursday. Without going into specifics, Eppler said a general timeline for recovery from this type of injury is about eight months. Diaz, who turns 29 next week, retired the side in order in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night that sent Puerto Rico to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals. As Diaz and his teammates jumped together in the infield, the right-hander collapsed and reached for his right leg. He was taken off the field in a wheelchair. The Mets signed Diaz to a five-year, $102 million contract -- the largest ever for a closer -- after he produced a spectacular 2022 season. All player contracts are covered by insurance through the WBC that spans the length of time the player is out with an injury suffered during the tournament. Diaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 35 opportunities while striking out 118 batters in 62 innings last season. He made his second All-Star appearance and finished ninth in the Cy Young Award voting.

FOOTBALL

Titans release LB Dupree

The Tennessee Titans released outside linebacker Bud Dupree two years into a five-year contract, parting ways with the big free agent they acquired in 2021 to boost their pass rush, the team announced Thursday. The Titans announced Thursday afternoon that wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine signed a one-year deal and defensive lineman Naquan Jones signed his tender as an exclusive rights free agent. Dupree signed a contract worth up to $82.5 million contract in March 2021 after spending his first six seasons with Pittsburgh. The Titans signed Dupree despite the 6-4, 269-pound linebacker tearing an ACL in early December 2020.

Patriots add OT Anderson

The Patriots added some depth on the offensive line with the signing of tackle Calvin Anderson on Thursday. The team also released veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, ending his third stint in New England. It's a bit of a homecoming for Anderson. The 26-year-old spent the past four seasons in Denver, but originally signed as a rookie free agent with the Patriots in 2019 before being released. He was briefly with the Jets before being signed by Denver, where he appeared in 41 games with 12 starts. Anderson has experience on both the left and right side of the line and could be a candidate to earn a starting spot with Isaiah Wynn's status up in the air as an unsigned free agent.

Niners sign cornerback

The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Isaiah Oliver to a two-year contract. The Niners also re-signed linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal on Thursday. Oliver was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round in 2018. In five seasons with the Falcons, he has 195 tackles, 34 passes defensed, 3 forced fumbles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery in 62 games. Oliver has experience playing outside and in the slot. He played 12 games last season with 36 tackles, 7 passes defensed and 1 interception.

BASKETBALL

Knee surgery for Bulls' PG

Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will have a cartilage transplant in his left knee, the team and his agency, Klutch Sports, said Thursday. They did not say when the operation will take place or what the timeline for his recovery will be. It will be Ball's third surgery on the knee in a little more than a year. Ball hasn't played in over a year and Chicago ruled him out for the season last month. Ball hasn't played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had surgery for a torn meniscus a few weeks later and experienced setbacks when he tried to ramp up basketball activities.

HOCKEY

Blues goalie suspended

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was suspended two games without pay Thursday for throwing a punch at Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman. Binnington's suspension forced the Blues to call up Joel Hofer from Springfield of the AHL to serve as an emergency goaltender. Binnington received a match penalty in the second period of Wednesday's 8-5 loss to Minnesota for swinging his blocker glove at Hartman. Binnington left his crease and went after Hartman right after giving up the Wild's fifth goal of the night. Binnington will forfeit $64,864.86 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.