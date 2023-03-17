100 years ago

March 17, 1923

The man who represented himself to be Harry Carey, the moving picture actor, and who Wednesday morning issued a check made payable to the Mutual Life Insurance Company for $35,985, met with more success at the White House cafe, 107 South Victory street, according to a report received by the police yesterday. John Morris, proprietor of the cafe, turned over to police a check which he said "Carey" gave him. It was for $95. Morris told police that "Carey" walked in to the restaurant on March 5, and after introducing himself as the movie star, announced that he had selected the White House cafe as the dining place for his troupe. ... Morris agreed to feed the troupe for $74 a week. "Carey" gave the proprietor a check for $95, receiving $19 in change. He left and since then has not been heard from by Morris until yesterday morning when Morris read in the Gazette where "Carey" is alleged to have issued a worthless check to the insurance company. He then notified the police.

50 years ago

March 17, 1973

BENTON -- A meeting between Police Chief Jim McClintock and the Benton City Council to discuss the week-long experiment with policemen wearing civilian clothes has been postponed, probably until next week, McClintock said Friday. ... The city's day shift policemen hung up their uniforms and wore street clothes for a week in an effort to improve the Department's public relations. The policemen said they received good public response, but that some of the city's aldermen were opposed to the idea.

25 years ago

March 17, 1998

Folks living up around Moccasin Bend in White County pay little notice when a stranger pokes around with a metal detector near the Little Red River. Why? Cause thar's gold in them there parts! Gold fever, that is, or so goes the legend. An occasional prospector shows up every now and then to search the countryside around Moccasin Bend for a fabled stash of treasure. Many a gold seeker has come and gone since Union soldiers tramped through the Natural State from early June to early winter in 1864 -- before the Civil War ended the following spring. Gold seekers today aren't like those who made the mad dash to stake claims in California's gold rush. ... They search the fields and river bottoms for a clue that might lead them to the stash -- a hoard that would be worth a fortune today.

10 years ago

March 17, 2013

Most low-income students who have top test scores and grades do not even apply to the nation's best colleges, according to a new analysis of every high school student who took the SAT in a recent year. The pattern contributes to widening economic inequality and low levels of mobility in this country, economists said, because college graduates earn so much more on average than nongraduates do. Low-income students who excel in high school often do not graduate from the less-selective colleges they attend.