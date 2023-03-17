Paladins pull first-round stunner

ORLANDO, Fla. -- JP Pegues made a three-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining, and No. 13 seed Furman completed a rally from a 12-point second-half deficit to hand fourth-seeded Virginia another first-round NCAA Tournament loss, 68-67 on Thursday.

Making their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 43 years, the Paladins (28-7) advanced to the second round in the South Region, where they will play fifth-seeded San Diego State.

"All year we've been saying that this team just knows how to win. ... It's an unbelievable moment," Furman Coach Bob Richey said.

"This game is -- interesting might be the word I'd use," Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. "You feel like, we got it, we got it, and then all of a sudden in a moment's notice, it changes at the end. That's tough."

Furman earned its first tournament berth since 1980 by beating Chattanooga for the Southern Conference title, capping a season-long quest to redeem itself after losing the league's automatic berth to the Mocs in overtime on a 35-foot buzzer-beater last year.

"I couldn't help but go back when I saw the shot in the air to a year ago. It's just a reminder, like we said it all year, count on joy, and you don't know timing of things. ... This team has persevered, and they did it today," Richey said. "It's a microcosm of what they learned, and they just keep reliving the lesson and keep finding ways."

In the aftermath of last year's disappointment, Jalen Slawson and his best friend, Mike Bothwell, both decided to return for their fifth seasons with the Paladins. Slawson took over the game when Bothwell fouled out with just over six minutes remaining, scoring nine consecutive points to turn a 54-48 deficit into Furman's first lead of the game, 57-54, with 5:02 to go.

Slawson, the Southern Conference player of the year, finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Kihei Clark, who starred as a freshman on Virginia's 2019 national title-winning team, threw a bad pass that Garrett Hien intercepted at midcourt with 7 seconds to go, setting up Pegues' go-ahead basket, his only three-pointer of the game.

"As soon as I saw it go into Garrett Hien's hands, I was like, I want the ball. I feel like those are moments I've created my whole life, and I feel like I'm built for," Pegues said. "I had full belief that it was going in, and it did."

Reece Beekman's deep three-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the rim and Virginia (25-8) was eliminated in the first round as the higher-seeded team for the third time in its past four NCAA Tournaments.

Kadin Shedrick led the Cavaliers with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks.

PRINCETON 59,

ARIZONA 55

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Ryan Langborg lifted Princeton to its first lead with 2:03 to play and the Tigers used a late-game run to earn their first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years, topping No. 2 seed Arizona.

The 15th-seeded Tigers (22-9) scored the final nine points, holding the Pac-12 Tournament champion scoreless over the final 4:43.

Tosan Evbuomwan scored 15 points in Princeton's first tournament victory since beating UNLV in 1998 when current Coach Mitch Henderson was a player for the Tigers.

Princeton advanced to play seventh-seeded Missouri in the second round of the South Region.

Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points for the Wildcats (28-7).

It marked the third consecutive year and 11th time overall that a No. 15 seed won a first-round game. Arizona is the only school to be on the wrong end of one of those upsets twice, also losing to Steve Nash and Santa Clara in 1993.

MARYLAND 67,

WEST VIRGINIA 65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Maryland overcame a sluggish start and a final heave at the buzzer by Kedrian Johnson to beat West Virginia.

Johnson led all scorers with 27 points, but his potential winner bounced off the side of the rim as the horn sounded, allowing the eighth-seeded Terrapins (22-12) to advance.

Maryland, led by Julian Reese with 17 points and nine rebounds, meets top-seeded Alabama on Saturday.

Neither team could pull away over the final 20 minutes, and a late traveling call on Jahmir Young gave West Virginia (19-15) a chance to tie it with a three-pointer. But the ninth-seeded Mountaineers could not find anyone open beyond the arc, forcing Tre Mitchell to bank it in under the basket.

Young was fouled but made only one of two free throws. West Virginia got the ball in the hands of the guy it wanted, only to have Johnson come up short.

ALABAMA 96,

A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 75

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Alabama buried Texas A&M-Corpus Christi under an early three-point onslaught, and the NCAA Tournament's top seed won easily even with star freshman Brandon Miller going scoreless.

The Crimson Tide (30-5) set aside their off-court distractions and buried 10 first-half three-pointers in a predictably easy win over the 16th-seeded Islanders (24-11) at Legacy Arena, less than an hour from campus.

Miller, the All-American who has been beset by questions about his presence at the scene of a fatal shooting, sat out the final 14 minutes and missed all five field goal attempts.

The Tide coasted after leading 54-34 by the half.

Nick Pringle scored 17 points and had a season-high 13 rebounds. Trevian Tennyson led the Islanders with 20 points.

SAN DIEGO STATE 63,

CHARLESTON 57

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Matt Bradley scored 17 points, including two free throws in the final minute, and No. 5 seed San Diego State held on to beat 12th-seeded Charleston.

The Aztecs (28-6) won their first game in the Big Dance since 2015 -- ending a four-game losing streak -- and snapped an 11-game skid for the Mountain West Conference.

The Cougars (31-4) lost for the first time in six weeks and have not won an NCAA Tournament game since 1997.

Ante Brzovic led Charleston with 12 points and eight rebounds.

MISSOURI 76,

UTAH STATE 65

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Missouri used a second-half scoring spurt from Kobe Brown to win its first NCAA Tournament game in 13 years, beating Utah State.

Brown hit 3 three-pointers in a span of just over three minutes to fuel a 13-2 run that turned a two-point deficit into a 62-53 lead.

The seventh-seeded Tigers (25-9) held on from there, stopping a six-game tournament skid with their first win since beating Clemson in the first round in 2010.

The 10th-seeded Aggies (26-9) have dropped their last 10 tournament games since beating Ohio State in the first round in 2001.

EAST REGION

DUKE 74, ORAL ROBERTS 51

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jeremy Roach scored a career-high 23 points, and No. 5 seed Duke beat Oral Roberts in the school's first NCAA Tournament game since Jon Scheyer took over as Blue Devils coach.

Dariq Whitehead added 13 points to lead the Blue Devils (27-8), winners of the ACC Tournament.

Scheyer helped Hall of Fame Coach Mike Krzyzewski win two of five national titles as a former Duke player and assistant. He's now trying to orchestrate some March Madness magic of his own.

In his first NCAA Tournament game as Krzyzewski's replacement, Scheyer led Duke to a 10th consecutive win.

Oral Roberts (30-5) entered the tournament on a nation-leading 17-game winning streak but was unable to replicate its success of two years ago, when the Golden Eagles upset Ohio State and Florida during a surprising run to the Sweet 16.





TENNESSEE 58,

LA.-LAFAYETTE 55

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyreke Key scored 12 points, Jahmai Mashack added 11 and No. 4 seed Tennessee survived a late scare to hold off Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (26-8) whittled an 18-point deficit to three in the final minute — creating some tense moments and a couple technical fouls — but the Volunteers (24-10) closed it out by forcing tough shots and making just enough free throws.

Tennessee, which lost six of 10 heading into the tournament, advanced to face fifth-seeded Duke in the East Region’s second round at the Amway Center.

It will be the first meeting between Tennessee and Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols should hope to take much better care of the ball than they did against the Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions.

They finished with 18 turnovers in the fourth game without starting point guard Zakai Zeigler, who tore a ligament in his left knee in the team’s regular-season finale. Zeigler led the SEC with 6.5 assists a game.





