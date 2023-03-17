Pea Ridge mayor wants residents to register for emergency alerts

PEA RIDGE -- In an attempt to encourage city residents to sign up for BCAlert, Mayor Nathan See said he plans to provide assistance to people, especially senior citizens, to do so.

"In the event that we have a tornado, my first call is going to be to the Arkansas Department of Emergency management, [Benton County] Judge [Barry] Moehring and Robert McGowen [director of emergency management]," See said, explaining that he plans to start holding crisis meetings so all city employees and officials know what needs to be done in the event of an emergency.

The new app is not a replacement for the Benton County Alert notification, which can be programmed to specific alerts -- weather, school notices and more.

Outdoor sirens are really just for persons who are outside their homes, See said. "The sirens are outdoor weather sirens."

To sign up for BCAlert emergency notification system, go to bcalert.com. There is no cost.

Alerts can be customized and can be sent to smartphones, computers, or tablets by text or emails. Alerts may include major emergency alerts such as terrorism or natural disasters, weather alerts, traffic reports, Amber alerts, school closings and government closings. When signing up, people can select multiple jurisdictions, if desired.

"I really want to encourage our older people to sign up. We can help them," See said, explaining that alerts can be programmed even for people without email or computers.