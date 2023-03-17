Police beat: Police report arrest of felon with guns

Police report arrest of felon with guns

Little Rock police early Tuesday arrested a man who they say was drunk with two guns near the scene of a reported assault, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived at the parking lot of Cumberland Towers at 311 E. Eighth St. around 1:55 a.m. and located Barry Johnson, 39, of Little Rock, who they stated was being loud enough that they could hear him a block away.

Johnson tried to go into the building and get on the elevator, but officers stopped him, the report says. The officers said Johnson smelled of alcohol and tried to pull away from them.

They searched Johnson and reported finding two guns before learning that he has prior felony convictions.

Johnson faces two felony charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons and misdemeanor counts of refusal to submit to arrest and public intoxication. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night on a $45,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.

Traffic stop yields charge of gun theft

North Little Rock police late Tuesday arrested a man who they say had a stolen gun in a vehicle with him during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over Daylan Franklin, 18, of North Little Rock around 9:34 p.m. near 120 N. Interstate 430 because Franklin was seen to be driving erratically, swerving and stopping immediately in the merging lane after the officer's blue lights were activated, the report says.

Police spotted a gun near Franklin's feet on the driver's side and reported smelling marijuana and locating the burnt end of a joint. The gun had been reported stolen in Louisiana, police said.

Franklin faces a felony charge of theft by receiving of a firearm and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening, an inmate roster showed. A passenger in the vehicle was released to her mother.

Woman jailed after Kroger altercation

A Sherwood woman faces a felony charge after police say she pulled a gun on a cashier Tuesday at a grocery store in North Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

A North Little Rock officer arrived at the Kroger at 6929 John F. Kennedy Blvd. around 3 p.m. following a report of a woman who had been threatened with a gun and spoke with Sherri Davis, 44, and a female cashier, the arrest report says.

After the officer separated the two and took the gun from Davis, Davis told the officer that she was at the self checkout and asked the cashier for help, the report says. Davis said the cashier was rude to her, the report says.

Davis told police that when the cashier "bucked" at her, she drew her gun, the report says.

The cashier said she had been helping another customer and asked Davis to wait, but when Davis continued to be rude, the cashier stood at her station and stared at Davis, at which point she drew a gun on the cashier.

The officer reviewed video footage of the incident and reported seeing the two women arguing in the checkout line when Davis "unexpectedly" pulled out the pistol and pointed it at the cashier, who fled.

"I did not see [the cashier] 'buck,'" the officer states in the report.

Davis faces a felony aggravated assault charge and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night, the jail's online inmate roster stated.