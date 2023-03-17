Pulaski County superintendent passed over for Seattle-area job

The superintendent of the 11,742-student Pulaski County Special School District was in the running but was not selected as the superintendent of a 22,000-student Washington state school district.

Charles McNulty was one of three finalists for the chief executive position in the Northshore School District in suburban Seattle. However, the Northshore School Board on Friday announced that interim Superintendent Michael Tolley would be the district’s next superintendent, pending the outcome of contract negotiations.

“On behalf of the School Board, I want to congratulate Mr. Tolley,” Northshore Board President Jacqueline McGourty said in announcing the selection. “We were fortunate to have an exceptional pool of highly qualified, equity-focused superintendent candidates to choose from — and he rose to the top.”

A total of 27 people had applied for the job that was vacated by Michelle Reid. The third finalist for the post was Jeanice Kerr Swift, superintendent of Ann Arbor Public Schools in Michigan.

McNulty, 60, has been superintendent of the Pulaski County Special School District since July 2018. He had previously said that he was not actively looking for another job, but that the Northside post was “a unique opportunity.”

McNulty attended high school and college in nearby Oregon, began his teaching career in another Washington state school district, and has a son who lives a short distance from the Northshore School District.