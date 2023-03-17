Red Wolves fire Balado as coach





Mike Balado's tenure as Arkansas State men's basketball coach has come to a close.

Arkansas State University fired Balado on Thursday after buying out the final year of his contract, which was extended last March through the 2023-24 season. Balado, 47, went 82-100 over six seasons with the Red Wolves, never winning more than eight Sun Belt Conference games in a single season.

First reported Thursday morning by Stadium's Jeff Goodman, ASU made the news official in the afternoon through a news release.

"We want to thank Coach Balado for his service and contributions to our men's basketball program and Arkansas State University the past six years," Athletic Director Jeff Purinton wrote.

"We appreciate the hard work and time he committed to the program, as well as the way his student-athletes have represented us on the court and in the community."

Balado's extension came with a provision that saw its buyout drop in half -- from $350,000 to $187,500 -- if the Red Wolves failed to win a regular-season Sun Belt Conference title or win 10 league games or reach either the NCAA or NIT tournaments in 2022-23. ASU went 13-20 this season, finishing just 4-14 in Sun Belt play before exiting in the second round of the conference tournament.

After winning their Sun Belt opener at Old Dominion on Dec. 29, the Red Wolves lost 10 straight games and 13 of their next 14.

"I have nothing but great things to say about [Jonesboro] and the people in it, and they've made this a very special place for me and my family," Balado said in the release. "I'm very proud of the players we've recruited here and that we've been able to graduate 100 percent of our seniors who exhausted their eligibility.

"To all the players who have played for me, I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication to the program, as well as me and my family."

The firing came after the only winning season of Balado's six seasons as a Division I head coach, all at ASU. The Red Wolves went 18-11 during the 2022-23 season but finished 8-7 in the Sun Belt, good for sixth in the conference.

That was also with a pair of future high-major players who later transferred in Norchad Omier -- a third-team All-ACC honoree at Miami -- and Desi Sills, who averaged 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for a Kansas State team that earned a No. 3 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Under Balado, ASU never advanced past the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament, and as a program, the Red Wolves have won at least 20 games in a season just once this century -- they went 20-12 in 2016-17 under Grant McCasland, who departed for North Texas after one season at ASU.

Adding to ASU's wounds, freshman Terrance Ford announced via Twitter on Thursday morning that he had put his name into the transfer portal. The Chicago native played for Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Fla., a program from which Balado has recruited previously.

Ford finished the year as the Red Wolves' third-leading scorer, averaging 10.8 points per game and shooting 40.6% on three-pointers, but came on late in the year -- he scored double-figure points in eight of ASU's last 10 games.

Purinton added that the Red Wolves will immediately begin a national search for the program's 17th head coach.





