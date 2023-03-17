Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 115-403 (28.5%)

LEE'S LOCK Too Pretty in the third

BEST BET Best of Greeley in the sixth

LONG SHOT Magic Bubbles in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

TIZHOTNDUSTY** was a clear winner at this claiming price at Del Mar, and he finished second behind an Oaklawn horse for course last time out. ALVAARO lost a photo finish at a higher level only two races back, and he is back at his best distance after a dull wet track route. BLACK STORM was a three-time winner in 2022, and the consistent finisher is switching to the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 TizhotndustySantanaCox2-1

4 AlvaaroZimmermanDiodoro3-1

5 Black StormTorresDiodoro5-2

6 Mystery MoArrietaBecker4-1

3 Square DealMedellinMilligan10-1

2 GinsburnedCastilloVillafranco15-1

2 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

ICONIC BONNET*** is dropping out of maiden allowance racing for the first time, and she appears to have found a field with little opposing speed. TIZ A STRATEGY is dropping into the maiden claiming ranks for the first time, and she has competitive Beyer figures. MAY DISCO rallied from far back in an improved third-place finish March 3.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Iconic BonnetTrianaGonzalez9-5

5 Tiz a StrategyPusacMartin5-2

8 May DiscoGallardoWestermann4-1

7 Relentless RocketJordanChleborad9-2

4 KitiaraWalesWitt8-1

2 Lori's EyesDe La CruzMartin20-1

1 Brooke's All InHarrDixon20-1

3 Kootenai FallsBaileyHornsby20-1

3 Purse $55,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, starter allowance

TOO PRETTY**** was pressured through honest fractions in a competitive third-place route, and she is taking a significant drop into a state-bred starter allowance. C. C. HARBOR had to overcome a slow start in a late-running second-place finish, and she may have needed the race following a four month vacation. MY DAMS ATITUDE has caught a muddy track in two disappointing races this meeting, but she was effective last season on fast tracks at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Too PrettyArrietaPeitz6-5

4 C. C. HarborTorresCates3-1

3 My Dams AtitudeCastilloWestermann4-1

7 Courtney FayZimmermannDurham3-1

1 Hot Springs BlingCourtDonaldson10-1

2 Hissy MissyJordanHewitt12-1

6 NavagationalbeaconSantanaWilson15-1

4 Purse $103,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

KING OTTOMAN*** closed 2022 with a strong second-place finish in the Grade III Oklahoma Derby, and the stake winning colt appears to be training smartly up to his seasonal debut at Fair Grounds. CAWKAB earned a strong Beyer figure in a clear maiden route victory here in December, but was one-paced when taking on allowance rivals three weeks later. Returns fresher this time. TEN GAUGE has finished third in a pair of fast entry-level allowance races this winter.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 King OttomanTorresAsmussen6-5

7 CawkabSantanaCox2-1

4 Ten GaugeAsmussenAsmussen9-2

5 BucktownBejaranoMorse8-1

3 Rocking RocketCabreraLukas12-1

2 ArmanGarciaMiller15-1

1 C. J's StormAndersonHaran30-1

5 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500

PITTSBURGH*** was an eighth-length maiden route winner just two races back at Del Mar, and he is strictly the one to catch at this bottom conditioned claiming level. MYSTFIER was beaten a neck at this condition earlier in the meeting, and blinkers come off after a failed experiment with blinkers on last month. NAMESAKE was forwardly placed in an improved third-place finish, and he is moving from an outside to an inside post position.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 PittsburghJuarezMiller6-5

8 MystifierArrietaRosin7-2

1 NamesakeBaileySwearingen9-2

5 LevyBejaranoMoquett8-1

4 KoselioJordanGreen8-1

7 Quality RunDe La CruzMartin12-1

6 SkylineAndsersonHaran12-1

3 DepartMedellinMilligan20-1

6 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

BEST OF GREELEY** contested a fast and pace before tiring in his return from nine months on the sidelines, and he recorded a swift subsequent breeze and is the one to catch. PAPA ROCKET has raced well while overmatched in starter allowance races, but he won a previous race for $30,000 and appears a late danger. CITY RAGE competed well in stronger races throughout 2022, and he is adding blinkers for the leading trainer.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Best of GreeleyZimmermanDiodoro7-2

7 Papa RocketAsmussenLukas2-1

3 City RageTorresDiodoro5-2

4 Colonel KlinkJordanRichard9-2

2 Ship It RedArrietaLund8-1

5 Meet JoeGonzalezOwens15-1

6 Jerry's EightyCabreraSmith20-1

7 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

MAGIC BUBBLES** finished sixth behind a favored front-running winner in a deceptive debut, despite a poor break from the gate and a wide trip. MAGICAL SONG has worked well since a disappointing sixth-place finish Dec. 31, and a repeat of the race she ran at Keeneland may prove good enough. NO GUILT has finished in the money in all four races at the meeting, and she may be closer to the pace in this field.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Magic BubblesBowenPrather15-1

2 Magical SongSantanaCox2-1

6 No GuiltSaezLukas5-2

3 Unstable PrincessZimmermanMartin4-1

5 D'oro StreetTorresDiodoro9-2

1 Exponential StarCastilloSchultz12-1

9 Dogtown DivaArrietaAsmussen20-1

7 A Little Good NewsAsmussenAsmussen20-1

8 Star of TomorrowBazeMason30-1

8 Purse $106,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

BUTTERBEAN** has won her last three races on Lasix, including the Grade III Iowa Oaks, and she is spotted to win after a troubled fifth-place finish in a Grade I last summer at Saratoga. TRAVERSE is moving up a condition following a clear victory last month, and her natural speed will have her in a perfect position to win if good enough. SPEEDOMETER is a stake winning sprinter who possesses excellent speed, and she is certainly bred to carry her speed this far.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 ButterbeanTorresMcPeek9-5

5 TraverseCastilloMott2-1

4 SpeedometerJuarezAsmussen3-1

6 It'sfiftyshadetimeSantanaGomez6-1

3 Lil Kings PrincessCabreraOrtiz10-1

1 Shezz KoldaziceArrietaContreras20-1

9 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

LIFE IS HARD** was beaten only a neck in a more talented field when making his comeback after a long layoff, and he has been consistently effective in all four starts at Oaklawn. DOCTOR OSCAR ships from Florida on the heels of a second-place stake finish, which earned the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure. ALBIZU circled rivals on the turn in fast closing third-place finish, and the pace of this race should set up his late run.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Life Is HardArrietaDeville3-1

1 Doctor OscarQuinonezPadilla7-2

7 AlbizuTorresDiodoro5-1

2 SkellySantanaAsmussen4-1

4 Mrs. BeansCastilloVillafranco10-1

9 Improbable JourneyHarrJones12-1

13 GhostloreBejaranoMoquett15-1

14 Colonel BowmanCastilloJacobson15-1

6 Whelen SpringsBejaranoOrtiz12-1

5 RuggsCabreraMoquett15-1

11 VulcanDe La CruzContreras20-1

12 MowinsEramiaLauer20-1

8 ExxelBazeLund20-1

10 RamSaezLukas30-1