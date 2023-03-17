Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Eddie Higgins, 41, of 906 Holcomb St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Higgins was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Kori Ceola, 48, of 2361 Rimrock Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Ceola was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Jesse Caler, 31, of 4797 W. Weir Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender and living near a school or daycare. Caler was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

Michael Preston, 43, of 3767 Tanyard Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child. Preston was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Luis Gonzalez-Laguna, 22, of 2124 N. 48th St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Gonzalez-Laguna was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

West Fork

Timothy Walters, 55, of 263 Northwood Ave. in West Fork, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault and voyeurism. Walters was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.