Springtown council hears of road projects

SPRINGTOWN -- According to draft minutes of the Springtown council meeting on Feb. 8, the Readings Road Project to add more gravel was to be performed by Reams Excavating as weather and time permits.

In addition, Durango Road has been surveyed and will be made passable with the addition of rock or gravel by Reams Excavating, according to the meeting minutes.

No update was given on the Bredehoeft low-water bridge replacement. According to the draft minutes, the town paid a deposit of $13,500 in February 2019, and Mayor Terri Glenn was going to try and obtain an update before the March meeting.

It was reported that a new sign had been placed on the community building, and Glenn was going to order the additional sign for the intersection of Wasson Road and Arkansas 12.

It was reported that the town was still looking for a handyman service.

Glenn reported that she had been contacted by a real estate agency, and the property adjacent to the cemetery was going to be used as an RV Park, with several concrete pads, water and electric hookups. Since the town has no planning and zoning committee, the county would be reviewing plans and performing any necessary inspections.

Council member Barbara Goodman reported the lock on the food pantry had been broken and was no longer functional, and the council discussed how best to repair the damage and monitor the site to prevent vandalism.