TRACK AND FIELD

UA teams earn regional honors

The University of Arkansas men's and women's teams each received three South Central Region honors, the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday.

Lance Harter, who led the Razorbacks to the SEC and NCAA women's indoor titles, was named South Central Women's Coach of the Year, and associate head coach Chris Johnson earned South Central Assistant Coach of the Year. It was Harter's seventh indoor South Central Women's Coach of the Year accolade and 12th overall.

Britton Wilson claimed a share of the South Central Track Athlete of the Year with Julien Alfred of Texas.

Chris Bucknam, who guided the Razorbacks to the SEC and NCAA men's indoor titles, earned his 10th South Central Coach of the Year accolade for the indoor season, and associate head coach Travis Geopfert collected an eighth regional Assistant Coach of the Year honor overall and his fourth during the indoor season.

Jaydon Hibbert was named South Central Field Athlete of the Year following his SEC Freshman Field Athlete of the Year honor this indoor season.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

BASKETBALL

Three UALR players set to transfer

A University of Arkansas-Little Rock spokesman confirmed Thursday afternoon that three Trojans entered the transfer portal, including North Little Rock's D.J. Smith.

Smith, who started all 30 games he played this season, was joined in the portal by UALR's second-leading scorer Myron Gardner and freshman Daniel Egbuniwe. A 6-0 guard, Smith will have two years of eligibility remaining after averaging 10.6 points and 2.9 assists per game as a sophomore for UALR.

Gardner was the Trojans' leading scorer for most of the season but finished the year second to DeAntoni Gordon. The one-time Georgetown transfer averaged 13.2 points and 9.1 rebounds, with his team-high 15 double-doubles putting him among the top 20 players nationally in that category.

Egbuniwe played 84 minutes over 12 games in his debut campaign, scoring a total of 20 points.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA's VJ Reeves enters transfer portal

Sophomore guard VJ Reeves entered his name into the transfer portal Wednesday, making him the fifth University of Central Arkansas men's basketball player to enter.

Reeves averaged 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds this season in 28 games, starting 11 of those.

The Bears will now have to replace four of their top five scorers with the transfers of Reeves, Camren Hunter and Collin Cooper, and the graduation of Eddy Kayouloud.

-- Sam Lane

Harding names Jameson as men's coach

Former Harding University women's assistant basketball coach Weston Jameson has been named the head men's coach.

Jameson replaces former coach and current Athletic Director Jeff Morgan, who retired from coaching after 30 seasons earlier this month.

Jameson, a former assistant coach for the women's basketball programs at Abilene Christian University and Arkansas State University, served as a women's assistant coach at Harding from 2015-20. He helped lead the team to 106 victories, two regular-season conference championships, a conference tournament championship and an appearance in the 2017 NCAA Division II Final Four.

As a player from 2010-14, Jameson appeared in 119 games and ranked 16th in career three-pointers (136) and fourth in assists (474), playing in three NCAA Tournaments.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services