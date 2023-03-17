Super Quiz: Biblical Verses

1. mountains - our - move - can - faith

2. child - child - as - a - a - when - was - I - I - spoke

3. impossible - God - be - will - with - for - nothing

4. You - for - place - a - prepare - and - go - I

5. Caesar's - Caesar - is - what - render - unto

6. Christ - is - me - for - live - to

7. rooms - house - Father's - many - my - has

8. you - that - all - love - in - be - done - let - do

ANSWERS

1. Our faith can move mountains (Matthew 17:20)

2. When I was a child, I spoke as a child (1 Corinthians 13:11)

3. For nothing will be impossible with God (Luke 1:37)

4. I go and prepare a place for you (John 14:3)

5. Render unto Caesar what is Caesar's (Matthew 22:21)

6. For me to live is Christ (Philippians 1:21)

7. My Father's house has many rooms (John 14:2-3)

8. Let all that you do be done in love (1 Corinthians 16:14)