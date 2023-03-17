Super Quiz: Biblical Verses

1. mountains - our - move - can - faith
2. child - child - as - a - a - when - was - I - I - spoke
3. impossible - God - be - will - with - for - nothing
4. You - for - place - a - prepare - and - go - I
5. Caesar's - Caesar - is - what - render - unto
6. Christ - is - me - for - live - to
7. rooms - house - Father's - many - my - has
8. you - that - all - love - in - be - done - let - do
ANSWERS
1. Our faith can move mountains (Matthew 17:20)
2. When I was a child, I spoke as a child (1 Corinthians 13:11)
3. For nothing will be impossible with God (Luke 1:37)
4. I go and prepare a place for you (John 14:3)
5. Render unto Caesar what is Caesar's (Matthew 22:21)
6. For me to live is Christ (Philippians 1:21)
7. My Father's house has many rooms (John 14:2-3)
8. Let all that you do be done in love (1 Corinthians 16:14)