Trains derail in Arizona, Washington

ANACORTES, Wash. — Two BNSF trains derailed in separate incidents in Arizona and Washington state on Thursday, with the latter spilling diesel fuel on tribal land along Puget Sound.

No injuries were reported. It wasn’t clear what caused either derailment.

The derailment in Washington occurred on a berm along Padilla Bay, on the Swinomish tribal reservation near Anacortes. Most of 5,000 gallons of spilled diesel fuel leaked on the land side of the berm rather than toward the water, according to the state Ecology Department.

Officials said there were no indications the spill reached the water or affected any wildlife.

Responders placed a boom along the shoreline as a precaution and removed the remaining fuel from two locomotives that derailed. Four tank cars remained upright.

The derailment in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada, involved a train carrying corn syrup. A spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Anita Mortensen, said that she was not aware of any spills or leaks.

BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent said an estimated eight cars derailed in Arizona and were blocking the main track. The cause of the derailment was under investigation, and it was not immediately known when the track will reopen.

1 of Army’s Golden Knights dies in jump

HOMESTEAD, Florida — A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team has died from injuries in a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Fla.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died Monday, the Army said. He joined the Golden Knights parachute team in 2020 and had more than 1,000 jumps with the Army.

“The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander. He said Kettenhofen is being remembered “for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist.” The accident remains under investigation.

“Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend” the Army said.

Covid aid to fund Alabama projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to a spending plan to use $1 billion in federal coronavirus funds largely on a mix of water and sewer infrastructure, broadband expansion and reimbursements to health care providers hit financially by the pandemic.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who had called lawmakers into special session to isolate the spending bill from other matters, signed the legislation shortly after it was approved. “Alabama can now look to a future of greater promise thanks to the steps we have taken this week to invest these funds wisely,” Ivey said in a statement.

The $1.06 billion comes from the American Rescue Plan — the sweeping relief plan approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden two years ago to help the country climb out of the coronavirus crisis. Alabama lawmakers, as they did with the first round of relief funds, and as some other states have done, opted to use a significant portion of the money for allowed infrastructure investments instead of expenses directly related to the pandemic.

“I think broadband in the state of Alabama now is what electricity was in the 1940s. It’s hard to recruit and get businesses into Alabama without it, and we’ve got some deserts that we need to try to get broadband into,” House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter said.

Georgia House OKs transgender care ban

ATLANTA — Most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for transgender people younger than 18 would be banned in Georgia under a measure that received House approval Thursday.

Doctors could still prescribe medicines to block puberty under the bill that was approved 96-75. It’s part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows.

The vote on Senate Bill 140 came after raw and emotional appeals from opponents in a debate that began with barely an hour’s warning. Because a House committee amended the bill Tuesday to expose physicians who violate the law to lawsuits or possible criminal charges, it goes back to the Senate for more debate.

Opponents said the measure would hurt transgender children by requiring physicians to violate medical standards of care. They also said it would block parents from doing what they think is best for their children.

Republicans said they had the best interest of children at heart and wanted people to be able to obtain counseling. Supporters insisted the Georgia measure would protect children from making irreversible decisions before they have fully matured.

Judges have temporarily blocked laws limiting the treatment of transgender youths in Arkansas and Alabama, and opponents Thursday suggested that such a law would be found unconstitutional by federal and state courts in Georgia.

Governors in Mississippi, Utah and South Dakota have signed similar bills.

