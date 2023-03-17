The Sovereignty Door

The sovereignty of God means that He has total control of all things past, present and future. Nothing happens that is out of His knowledge and control. All things are either caused by Him or allowed by Him for His own purposes and through His perfect will and timing (1 Corinthians 8:6).

What is God's Sovereign Purpose for us?

"He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before Him in love, having predestined us to adoption as sons by Jesus Christ to Himself, according to the good pleasure of His will, to the praise of the glory of His grace" (Ephesians 1:4).

Are you at a place of acknowledgment in your mind and heart? Will you confess that you are wrong? Are you going to do something about the doors that need to be closed?

"Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life" (Proverbs 4:23).

Seeking the will of God the Father should push the desires of our hearts and meditation of our thoughts to create actionable steps of faith on this journey called life.

"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus" (Philippians 4:6-8).

How do we get stated on closing the wrong doors?

"If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar, and His word is not in us" (1 John 1:8-10).

Winning the battle of the heart and mind gives the clarity to know what doors need to be closed. So what doors need to be closed in your life? Paul said if someone else thinks they have reasons to put confidence in the flesh he had even more reason.

"But whatever were gains to me I now consider loss for the sake of Christ. What is more, I consider everything a loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whose sake I have lost all things. I consider them garbage that I may gain Christ" (Philippians 3:7-9).

Forgiveness is something that takes the power of God to truly give to another and it's vital to forgive others as well as ourselves throughout life. Opening the doors of forgiveness will magnificently change your life for the better but we must close the doors of bitterness.

How often should we forgive is an age old question.

"Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, 'Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother or sister who sins against me? Up to seven times?'"

Just like Peter, we all have limits on forgiveness and people in our lives.

"Jesus answered, 'I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times'" (Matthew 18:21-22).

But the question is how many times has Jesus forgiven us?

"Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus" (Philippians 3:13-14).

To God our Savior, who alone is wise, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and forever.





Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.





Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Please include your name, phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.