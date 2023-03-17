TheatreSquared Gets ‘Dark And Stormy’ For Special Pop-Up Bar

FAQ

'Dark & Stormy'

WHAT -- An immersive light-and-sound installation pop-up bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails from Rammy Award-winner Adam Bernbach against a backdrop of thunder, electricity and gathering clouds. Dark & Stormy was designed by the resident props, scenic, sound and projection designers at TheatreSquared. Bernbach, who was ranked on Washington Post's "Best Bartender" and "Hall of Fame" lists, has developed cloud-themed cocktails such as Burning Shipwreck Old Fashioned, Partly Cloudy Colada, El Niño, Dark + Stormy Night and Kumori Fizz (non-alcoholic) for this brief stormy event.

WHEN -- 6-10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through March 25; capacity is limited

WHERE -- The rooftop Walker Rehearsal Room at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville

COST -- Free; cocktails available for purchase

INFO -- 777-7477; theatre2.org

