Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

TheatreSquared Gets ‘Dark And Stormy’ For Special Pop-Up Bar

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The pop-up bar serves cocktails like Burning Shipwreck Old Fashioned, Partly Cloudy Colada, El Niño, Dark + Stormy Night and Kumori Fizz (non-alcoholic) designed by Rammy Award-winner Adam Bernbach. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ

'Dark & Stormy'

WHAT -- An immersive light-and-sound installation pop-up bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails from Rammy Award-winner Adam Bernbach against a backdrop of thunder, electricity and gathering clouds. Dark & Stormy was designed by the resident props, scenic, sound and projection designers at TheatreSquared. Bernbach, who was ranked on Washington Post's "Best Bartender" and "Hall of Fame" lists, has developed cloud-themed cocktails such as Burning Shipwreck Old Fashioned, Partly Cloudy Colada, El Niño, Dark + Stormy Night and Kumori Fizz (non-alcoholic) for this brief stormy event.

WHEN -- 6-10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through March 25; capacity is limited

WHERE -- The rooftop Walker Rehearsal Room at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville

COST -- Free; cocktails available for purchase

INFO -- 777-7477; theatre2.org

  photo  Dark & Stormy will be open to the public Thursdays through Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. through March 25. (Courtesy Photos)
  
  photo  The rooftop Walker Rehearsal Room at TheatreSquared has been transformed into a "Dark & Stormy" pop-up bar with thunder, electricity and gathering clouds designed by T2's resident props, scenic, sound, and projection designers. Dark & Stormy will be open to the public Thursdays through Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. through March 25. (Courtesy Photos)
  

Print Headline: TheatreSquared Gets ‘Dark And Stormy’ For Special Pop-Up Bar

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT