‘Troubles’ of N. Ireland focus of program today

The National Archives and Records Administration is holding its monthly "Ask an Archivist, Converse with A Curator" program today at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.

The sessions, which are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., will center on this year marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The agreement brought an end to "The Troubles," a period of ethno-nationalist violence plaguing Northern Ireland since the 1960s. Visitors will learn through artifacts, photos, and letters about President Clinton's diplomatic role in encouraging the peace process.

The monthly sessions are held every third Friday of the month and give museum attendees an opportunity to informally speak with museum staffers and view parts of the collection rarely seen. The informal discussions and demonstrations are included with the price of admission to the museum, which is at 1200 President Clinton Avenue in Little Rock.