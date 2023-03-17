UALR’s season ends at SMU

A stellar season for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, highlighted by a 13-game winning streak and an outright Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title, came to a crashing conclusion Thursday night in Dallas.

The Trojans never got close to SMU after the Mustangs overwhelmed early with a 20-4 start and rolled to a 68-42 win in the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament at SMU's Moody Coliseum. Sali Kourouma and Faith Lee each scored 13 points for UALR, but the Mustangs converted 23 Trojan turnovers into 29 points.

Savannah Wilkinson finished a rebound shy of a double-double for SMU, shooting 6 of 10 from the field en route to a game-high 15 points while grabbing 9 rebounds and dishing out 3 assists.

Trailing 24-9 after a quarter, UALR (21-11) made a brief second-quarter push, scoring seven consecutive at one point and cutting its deficit from as large as 17 to 10.

Yet SMU (17-12) would not let the visitors get back within single digits. Seemingly every time the Trojans tried to string together consecutive scores, the Mustangs pushed their advantage right back to where they started the second half, leading by 13.

UALR eventually wore down, with SMU going up by 20 early in the fourth quarter before coasting across the finish line.

Thursday's game looked like a reprise of much of the Trojans' nonconference slate. Although UALR played without Kourouma until the start of Ohio Valley play in late December, the Trojans began their year 3-8, failing to score at least 50 points in nine of those games.

Although UALR Coach Joe Foley acknowledged toward the end of the season that it was going to mostly be a matter of surviving in spite of his team's lack of offense, it didn't truly haunt the Trojans until late in the season.

Against stiffer competition and more talented offenses, UALR couldn't muck its way to victories as it did against the middle-to-bottom of the Ohio Valley.

That said, the Trojans will return the heavy majority of their roster. Only Nikki Metcalfe has exhausted her eligibility, meaning that barring transfers, UALR may very well return its top five scorers and more than 90% of its total offense from this season.