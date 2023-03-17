Sections
UAM scholarship taking applications

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:45 a.m.

Applications for the $4,000 per semester Foresters for the Future scholarship are now being accepted.

The scholarship will be administered for four years to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at the University of Arkansas at Monticello's College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The scholarship will provide financial aid and a wide range of internship options for on-the-job learning with the state Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division, according to a department news release.

"Arkansas has nearly 19 million acres of forests with over 12 billion trees," State Forester Joe Fox said in the release. "This scholarship is a wonderful opportunity for a future forester to obtain a quality education and move into a dynamic and rewarding career field."

Applications will be accepted through June 15 and interested students can find more information at https://bit.ly/3lmIauH.

The scholarship program came about via Act 399 during the 2021 state legislative session.

