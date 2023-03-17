UAPB baseball capsule

Texas Southern at UAPB
WHEN 3 p.m. today
WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff
RECORDS UAPB 7-9, 0-0 SWAC; Texas Southern 14-6, 0-0
STARTING PITCHERS N/A
COACHES UAPB: Carlos James (185-316-1 in 13 seasons at UAPB); Michael Robertson (325-390 in 15 seasons at Texas Southern and 488-561 in 21 seasons overall)
SERIES Texas Southern leads 37-28
TV None
RADIO None
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
SHORT HOPS Texas Southern took five of six games from UAPB when the two met last season and are 7-5 in head-to-head meetings since 2021. ... The Golden Lions had won six consecutive games before losing their last two against Eastern Illinois on Tuesday and Wednesday. ... The Tigers have reeled off seven consecutive victories, with three coming against Arkansas Baptist.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY vs. Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY vs. Texas Southern, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY vs. Texas Southern, 1 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY Off
THURSDAY Off