UAPB baseball capsule

Texas Southern at UAPB

WHEN 3 p.m. today

WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 7-9, 0-0 SWAC; Texas Southern 14-6, 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES UAPB: Carlos James (185-316-1 in 13 seasons at UAPB); Michael Robertson (325-390 in 15 seasons at Texas Southern and 488-561 in 21 seasons overall)

SERIES Texas Southern leads 37-28

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS Texas Southern took five of six games from UAPB when the two met last season and are 7-5 in head-to-head meetings since 2021. ... The Golden Lions had won six consecutive games before losing their last two against Eastern Illinois on Tuesday and Wednesday. ... The Tigers have reeled off seven consecutive victories, with three coming against Arkansas Baptist.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Texas Southern, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Texas Southern, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off