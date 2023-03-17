Up to 1,000 more Jan. 6 cases possible, U.S. attorney writes

WASHINGTON -- More than 1,000 additional people could still face charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a letter to the D.C. federal court from the U.S. attorney in Washington.

The one-page letter, which was reviewed by Bloomberg News, was sent late last year to the chief judge and hasn't been previously reported. It offers details on what Attorney General Merrick Garland has called "one of the largest, most complex, and most resource-intensive investigations in our history."

The Oct. 28 letter from U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves to Chief Judge Beryl Howell, which came as the department neared its 900th arrest, estimated an additional 700 to 1,200 defendants. That could roughly double the number of cases filed so far -- with this month marking the 1,000th arrest, according to statistics from the U.S. attorney's office.

The more than 1,000 people already charged have clogged the court's docket over the past two years. And prosecutors continue to bring new cases as Special Counsel Jack Smith pursues a separate probe into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results.

Graves warned Howell in the letter that it was "incredibly difficult" to predict future cases given the "nature and the complexity of the investigation." He wrote that he didn't know how many of the new cases would involve misdemeanor versus felony charges, but he expected a higher percentage of felonies.

More than 500 people have pleaded guilty and more than 50 have been convicted at trial, according to the U.S. attorney's office. High-profile wins for the government include convictions in the seditious conspiracy case against members of the Oath Keepers group.

Graves' estimate squares with previous comments by government lawyers in court that between 2,000 to 2,500 people went into the Capitol. NBC News recently reported that online sleuths have put the number of potential defendants -- people accused of going inside, assaulting police or destroying property -- closer to 3,000.